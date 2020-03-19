The Top 5 SEO Trends of 2020

Close

Search engine optimization is one of the key points of any modern business's marketing campaign. The difficult thing is, just like any other factor in the digital age, things are changing all of the time.

2020 is no different, and it's important to keep up on how SEO is changing and what that means for businesses.

We're going to explore 5 of the top SEO trends of 2020, giving you some insight into how you can improve your campaign.

1. Results Pages Are Shrinking

Things are changing fast in the world of SEO. Whether you're using SEO for legal websites or small business sites, the rules of the road are adjusting with each passing day.

Google has adjusted its search engine results pages (SERPS) to include more suggestions, videos, and advertisements.

The top rankings remain, but the lower ranking sites are getting siphoned out by other forms of media. This means that you either have to invest more in getting the top rankings or adjust to optimize for videos or direct funds toward ads.

2. Double Down on Keyword Research

As Google advances its algorithm, users adjust to the specificity it provides. That means that keyword phrases are getting longer and questions are growing more specific.

That means that your goal should be to hyperfocus on longer-tail keywords that provide users with specific information. There's still merit to broad keywords, but it might be the case that those searches will become less and less relevant in the coming years.

3. Seek out Popular Individuals

Influencers are becoming more important as time goes on. These are people who have found success in a particular niche and have close relationships with their audiences.

These individuals make a living by providing entertaining content and gaining sponsorships from businesses like yours. If you can find an influencer to back you, you'll see a direct uptick in conversions.

4. Voice Searches Are on the Rise

Technology is advancing and providing people with a higher degree of simplicity. Voice searches are a huge part of that.

Whether you're in your car or using Alexa to find out how to cook a meal, these searches are flooding the web. The important thing to note is that voice searches are often more specific than traditional searches.

This should only hammer down the idea that your keyword optimization has to grow more specific.

5. Value Is Still King

The most important thing that search engines look for is the quality of your content. The value will still get you farther than over-optimization.

That means you should take the occasional step back and ask yourself whether the content you're making would be useful to you at any point. If the answer is no, it's time to go back to the drawing board.

Just ensure that you're answering user concerns in a way that's understandable and actionable.

