Treatment Options for Alcoholism

If you or someone you love is drinking too much, you may be concerned that they are an alcoholic. If they are missing important events, and work or if they feel sick when they do not have a drink, you may have a good cause for concern. Fortunately, there are several treatment options for drinking cessation.

Before any kind of treatment can be successful, a person must be willing to admit they have a problem and they must want to get help. No matter how much you may want to help them, railroading someone into treatment rarely works. It is not uncommon for alcoholics to fall off the wagon the first or second time they go through treatment.

Medication

There is not a specific pill that cures alcoholism. However, there are a few medications that can keep an alcoholic off the sauce once they have quit drinking. Anyone who gets sober is going to have some withdrawal symptoms. Alcoholics will often feel sick and feel shaky when they do not have a drink. The medication Campral can reduce those effects. Antabuse is a medication that will make a person sick if they drink. Revia is a pill that reduces the craving for alcohol.

Alcoholism Support Groups

Anyone who has ever seen a movie or a television show about alcoholism is somewhat familiar with Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and other 12-Step Programs. Most metropolitan areas will have a meeting at any time of day or night. Alcoholics can share stories and snacks and support one another in their struggle to stay sober. Much of the philosophy of the organization centers around taking responsibility for your own actions.

Any twelve-step program requires its attendees to admit they cannot control themselves around alcohol. They must also admit that there is a power higher than themselves and that they should follow that power. They then must admit to their shortcomings and make amends for them. They must ask people they have hurt for forgiveness and forgive anyone who has hurt them.

Alanon is a group for the loved ones of alcoholics where they can share stories and concerns about living with an addict. The program can teach participants coping mechanisms for helping your friend or family member to stay sober.

Rehab Facilities

Rehab is the most comprehensive way to treat alcoholism. A rehab facility will be staffed with psychiatrists, psychologists, and psychiatric nurses. Many facilities will be able to assist you with intervention. They can provide detox, medication and both individual and group therapy. They can also provide aftercare which may include group home living. Some rehab centers offer such things as equine therapy. Taking care of and riding a horse can give an alcoholic a sense of purpose.

Your Phone can Help

Technology has made recovery more accessible than ever. It doesn't matter if you travel for work, you will be able to find a meeting or a rehab facility. There are even apps that can get you to a meeting at a time that is convenient for you.

There are many different treatment programs and treatment centers in the United States. A little bit of research can tell you which one is right for you or your loved one.

