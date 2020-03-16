Close

(Photo : Healthy Office Snacks to Boost Your Mood at Work)

We've all been in situations where we're just overwhelmed with fussy bosses, unhelpful co-workers, and upcoming deadlines. These are a disaster in your mood.

At times where just taking a day off or buy a last-minute ticket to the Maldives isn't realistic, you'll need to find ways to keep your spirits up.

Luckily for us, what we put in our bodies can help in alleviating our mood and performance in the office. In this article, I'll be sharing some healthy office snacks that can uplift your mood so that you can go through those tough times with a smile on your face!

Fruits and Vegetables

Most of us are aware that we don't have enough fruits and vegetables in our diet. They're important in protecting ourselves from cancer and heart disease. But what most people don't realize is that the consumption of fruits and vegetables may reduce the risk of depression.

This can be attributed to the carotenoids that make up the bright colors of fruits and vegetables, which have been linked to optimism. It is still unclear whether optimistic individuals tend to go for healthy snacks or optimism is the result of healthy eating, but you're bound to feel better knowing you've put something healthy in your body!

You can pack your own fruit and veggie mix from home, but there are services such as the ones found on this page that can deliver healthy fruits to your office.

Dark Chocolate

'Chocolate' and 'healthy' don't seem to go hand-in-hand, but dark chocolate is the guilt-free brother of your favorite milk chocolate. Dark chocolate has a lower sugar content and fewer calories. It's vegan-friendly, too!

Chocolate comes from the finely grounded seeds of the Theobroma cacao tree. The primary phytochemicals found in the ground cacao are polyphenols and methylxanthines. These compounds are responsible for chocolate's therapeutic effects. Chocolate has shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

However, not all chocolate is alike! Look for dark chocolate that has at least 70% pure cacao in the labeling. Chocolate with less cocoa has less therapeutic value, and you might find yourself munching on sugar-filled, low-quality chocolate!

Nuts

According to a study in Nutrition in Research and Practice, higher calcium intake has shown to relieve symptoms of depression in middle-aged Korean women. Calcium, along with magnesium can reduce anxiety, panic attacks, and restlessness.

Nuts, especially almonds are rich in calcium. In fact, a cup of almonds has more than one-third of the recommended daily calcium requirement for the average adult! However, you should keep in mind that many almonds are equivalent to 800 calories.

It's advisable to consume a variety of nuts rather than just consuming one kind. You will also reap the benefits the other nuts have to offer!

Nuts are one of the easiest food to incorporate into your snacks. You can add them to your salad, or chuck your jellybeans out and replace them with one of nature's healthiest forms of food.

