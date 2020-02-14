What is Family Dentistry?

Close

If you are shopping around for a dentist, you are probably looking for someone who takes your insurance, has a great online reputation and a good standing with the Board of Dental Examiners. However, if you have a family you might be inclined to look for separate dentists for you and your kids. You may want to consider going to a family dentist. In addition to saving you time, a family dentist's office can keep a history of your brood's dental records in one place. A family dentist will also be able to provide many different services, so you will not have to run around from clinic to clinic when you have a problem with your teeth. Children will be able to see their parents getting treatment in the same office in which they will be treated. You and your kids will get to know the staff and feel comfortable with them.

What Training do Dentists Receive?

All dentists undergo rigorous training before being allowed to practice. An aspiring dentist will have to obtain a bachelor's degree and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. A pediatric dentist will have to complete a pediatric residency. Dentists in North Carolina will have to take classes every two years in certain areas of dentistry to keep their skills up to date. The classes will be followed by recertification by the Board of Dental Examiners.

What Services can a Family Dentist Provide?

A family dentist can provide many different services from medical to cosmetic. A practice worth patronizing will employ several different general practitioners and specialists.

Comprehensive Preventative Care, X-Rays and Fillings

A family dentist will offer preventative care such as regular cleanings and deep cleanings. A dental exam should include X-rays and if those X-rays reveal a cavity they should be able to provide a filling.

Dental Surgery and Emergency Care

Sometimes a tooth can become so infected or decayed that you will need oral surgery. A family dentist will be able to perform root canal surgery as well as a crown to protect the fragile tooth afterward. They should have an option for emergency care, in case you should take a spill or have an extremely painful toothache.

Cosmetic Dentistry

One of the first things people notice about you is your smile. Your dentist should have several options available for cosmetic dentistry.

Invisalign is a great alternative to braces for adults who don't want to walk around with a mouth full of metal. It is important to find a dentist who is an Invisalign Preferred Provider as they will have years of training with the product. They should also be able to provide tooth whitening and smile correction.

DNA Testing

Science has advanced quite a bit over the last decade or so and dentists are able to discover things that were once a mystery. Oral DNA and bacterial identification testing can be used to identify the species of bacteria that cause gum disease. This can eliminate a lot of work for the dentist and save the patient a good deal of money.

When you look for a family dental clinic remember to find one with a full menu of services, highly-rated dentists and a convenient location.

