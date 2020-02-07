Proven Ways To Naturally Increasing Your Testosterone

Close

Roots and powder of Ashwagandha also known as Indian ginseng on wooden background. Hair loss, anti cancer, testosteron and depression benefits. (Photo : Bigstock)

Low-testosterone is nothing to lay still and live with. Even if you do not want to dive-in to the world of prescription medicine for the condition, there are still alternatives. Many natural remedies exist that can increase your testosterone. Let's examine all of the nutrients you need to start getting your testosterone levels increasing.

Eat Well And Exercise Often

Remember what you put into your body matters. Understand what foods or vitamins can help you boost your metabolism and research exercises that will keep you healthy and active.

Foods That Boost Testosterone

The best foods for increasing testosterone may surprise you. Dark Chocolate is delicious and can be added to breakfast meals, and eaten as a snack to boost testosterone. Prepare your meals using extra virgin olive oil. This is a quick alternative to looking into all the elements of the dish, and even if you are stir frying some hearty veggies, it will give the whole meal a kick. The biggest thing to remember about extra virgin olive oil, is that you need to make sure it is the real stuff.

Adding certain foods to your morning shake or oatmeal is key to boosting your testosterone, and most like the dark chocolate will give it an improved taste. With your piece of toast, cut some avocado to go on top. It is full of vitamins, promoting overall health, but the fats it contains is perfect for increasing testosterone.

Vitamins That Increase Testosterone

If you're looking for increased health in any way as a man, Vitamins B3, B6, and B12 are a resource for controlling cholesterol levels and testicular function. Deficiencies in these vitamins are more common than men would like to think. Once you're lacking in B12, your testosterone levels begin to plummet and you may not see this until extreme side-effects begin.

When speaking of common vitamin deficiencies, Vitamin D is at the top of the list. The United States has a rate of over 75% of the population suffering from a Vitamin D sufficiency. This can be a catalyst for low testosterone. By increasing Vitamin D consumption, testosterone levels are shown to increase by 20%.

Herbs That Increase Testosterone

For better sleep along with increasing testosterone, Ashwagandha is a herb said to strengthen. It does not only help with low testosterone. It is also a way to build muscle, and lose fat. In studies it had an overall effect on most functioning systems. With lower cholesterol, better sleep, less anxiety, and much more being reported.

Fight The Stress

Keeping your stress at bay may increase testosterone levels. Large amounts of stress occurring over and over again will always result in long-term stress which is a danger to all aspects of our health. Weight gain usually goes hand-in-hand with high levels of stress, and lowering testosterone levels.

Sleep Well

Take time to create a nightly-routine. This way you can relax and take advantage of your sleep-time instead of tossing and turning through it. Look at your bedroom and eliminate anything distracting and make it a place solely for rest. Better sleep patterns are proven to help increase testosterone.

Low testosterone is not something to simply live with. It has many adverse side-effects and increase chances for certain cancers. Always remember to ask a doctor before you dive-into a new diet or supplementation. Take your testosterone levels into your own hands with proven ways to increase your testosterone using foods, herbs, and vitamins.

