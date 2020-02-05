Is Your Pillow Supporting Your Neck?

Close

Thanks to technological advancements in the sleep industry, pillows are now designed and constructed with your comfort and support in mind. With variations ranging from latex pillows, latex infused with gel pillows, memory foam pillows, gel infused memory foam pillows, and more, you are (seriously) spoilt for choice.



Designed to provide optimal support for your neck, head, and shoulders throughout your sleep, a good pillow will help you feel more rejuvenated and fresh whenever you wake.



So, how do you know if your pillow is supporting your neck?



What is your pillow filled with?



With the wide range of materials used in pillows, it's important to identify the type of pillow you have.



While down pillows are extremely light and fluffy, these only work great in supporting your neck in certain sleep positions such as for those who like to sleep on their tummies. With its soft support, down pillows can easily compress flat enough to be comfortable while sleeping on your stomach. This allows plenty of neck support by maintaining a more natural position for your neck and spine.



Memory foam pillows are extremely popular when it comes to head, neck and shoulders support. With foam that will conform to your unique shape, there isn't a pillow as personal as memory foam pillows. These pillows respond so well to your weight, structure, and heat emissions and will soften and contour along the lines of your head, neck and shoulders. A huge benefit of memory foam pillows is in how they distribute weight evenly across the entire pillow surface.



Memory foam and gel combined pillows work similarly to memory foam pillows in supporting your neck. They are great for back sleepers and side sleepers. The added advantage of going with a gel combination is for a cooler night's sleep thanks to the natural cooling infused gel to keep your pillow cool throughout the night.





How old is your pillow?



If your pillow is over the 18 month mark, it is advised that you start looking for a new pillow to support your neck best.



Although some higher quality pillows can last for longer, a good estimated period to change your pillows is at the 18 month mark.



For those on the lookout for a new pillow that will support your neck optimally, read on to learn how to find the right pillow for you.





What is your sleeping style?



When finding a pillow to support your neck, you will need to revisit how you sleep at night as it may affect the type of pillow that suits you best.



If you sleep on your side, you will need a firmer pillow to help support the weight of your neck and shoulders.



Those who sleep on their stomach will need a softer pillow such as down pillows for better lumbar support. Alternatively, you don't have to use a pillow for your head if you sleep on your tummy. You could always opt for a synthetic or polyester pillow placed under your stomach and pelvis to prevent any back pain.



Back sleepers will typically need flatter pillows to help maintain head and neck alignment. For optimal neck and back support, a memory foam pillow is the one for you.



For those who have several different sleeping styles throughout the night, you will want to go with a more versatile pillow that will support your neck no matter your sleeping position.



For example, memory foam pillows are great for those who sleep on their back and sides. Therefore, if you are one to roll around from back to side at night, opt for a memory foam pillow to get the best neck support for a good night's rest.

