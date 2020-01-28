Tips for Getting the Best Personal Injury Settlement

Close

When you've been injured in an accident you don't want to be left paying for any part of it. After all, you are the injured party, and not responsible. You may be wondering how you're going to pay for expenses or get your mobility back. So, coming up with a personal injury settlement figure might be an additional stressful task. These tips will help you get the optimal settlement amount.

Consider All The Damages Before Giving a Number

When your attorney makes the settlement offer on your behalf, you want to be sure that it includes all of the damages you are hoping to get. This means you have to calculate them accurately. The insurance adjuster may disagree with your number and will want you to lower it. You will have to be reasonable, but you don't want to take too low of a number. Have an idea before the official offer of how low you'd be willing to go and be sure to speak with an attorney about what the least amount of compensation you should expect to be.

Types of Damages

When you make your claim there will be factors used to increase the amount you will receive through insurance for your personal injury claim. These include:

Medical expenses, such as the ambulance ride, initial hospital visit, and subsequent follow-up checks with a licensed medical professional

The cost of medications required after the injury

Physical and emotional distress, also known as pain and suffering

Permanent alteration of life and mobility, such as when a person had to have a limb amputated, or was left permanently paralyzed, scarred, or with severely limited range of motion in an affected limb

Loss of wages, and of future potential earnings from being unable to work

Severe injuries, such as spinal cord, brain/head/neck, internal organ, and bone injuries

Use Images To Your Advantage

Pictures will help your case tremendously. By showing images of your injuries, the road conditions at the time of the accident and any drug or alcohol paraphernalia in the car of the at-fault driver can be included with your settlement letter. These images corroborate your statements and can help you get a higher settlement.

Emphasize Life And Family Changes

No doubt this accident has not only had a toll on you, but your loved ones as well, and maybe even your company. You may have colleagues who relied on you as a respected member of your team. But more noticeably, it may have changed your life. If you're unable to complete parenting duties as you were before the accident, and the stress has caused issues in your marriage or co-habitant, then you want to emphasize these in your letter.

Hire An Attorney

You want to state clearly and explicitly what the amount you're claiming is, and include all documentation. In your letter, you want to explain any pain and suffering you've experienced. When coming up with your injury settlement amount, you will want to consult an attorney to ensure that you are not missing any potential damages you can claim, that your evidence is sufficient and that you do not take too low of an offer. You want to be sure that all of your damages are paid for by the responsible party, and a compassionate but aggressive attorney, such as those you'll find at Rosenberg, Minc, Falkoff & Wolff Lawyers, will fight for you to get the compensation you deserve, and quickly.

