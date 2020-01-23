Do I Have To Call a Personal Injury Attorney Right Away After I’ve Been Injured?

Close

After getting injured in an accident, there are a lot of details that you will need to manage in a very short period of time. Namely, you will need to address your medical issues as soon as possible to be sure that you do not suffer from any complications due to improperly treated injuries. After you have taken care of these initial medical concerns, you will need to start thinking about filing an insurance claim, figuring out if and when you can return to work, and how to manage your lost workdays and missed wages. All of this makes for an overwhelming experience, and this is before you have even started to think about hiring an attorney.

Since it is pretty simple to file a claim with an insurance company, you probably don't need to hire an attorney so soon, right? Think again. Insurance companies try to make the claims process as simple as possible to keep people from feeling like they need an attorney, but the reality is that you will benefit from hiring an attorney before you even initiate your claim. Winter Park Personal Injury Attorney Yulric Abercrombie is a great place to start, with a history of experience helping clients get the money that they deserve after accidents. You can find out why to hire an attorney below.

Hire An Attorney As Soon As Possible

There is no law that says you need to hire a personal injury at all during a personal injury claim, but that does not mean that you should take this on by yourself. On the contrary, hiring an attorney as soon as you are able to is one of the best ways that you can increase your chances of getting a settlement that you deserve. Insurance companies attempt to limit the damages that they cover in a claim, and they are able to leverage this because of how little an average victim knows about personal injury law.

Get Help Through The Claims Process

When you hire an attorney, they can help you from the start-filing your claim, corresponding with the claims adjuster, and advising you about the path forward during medical examinations and all other steps you will need to take in order to complete the claims investigation. During this time, your attorney will also be spending their time calculating the amount of money you truly deserve so that you will have a comparison when the insurance company makes their initial settlement offer.

Start Negotiating Immediately

Once the insurance company makes its initial offer, your attorney will be ready to move immediately. Since they have been doing their own research, they will be able to return with a qualified, aggressive counter-offer that will begin negotiations in a way that shows them that you know what you deserve.

If you were to attempt negotiating on your own, there is certainly a possibility that you can find success in your own process. However, you will also be trying to focus on recovering from your injuries and getting your life back on track at the same time, which should be priorities over dealing with these legal issues.

Reducing Your Stress

At the bottom of all of these reasons to hire an attorney early is the fact that you are saving yourself from tremendous amounts of stress that can have a serious impact on your recovery process. Whether or not you think about an attorney as a way to improve your physical health, it is proven that emotional stress is very counterproductive when it comes to recovering from physical injuries, so the less stressed you can stay during this process, the better you will be in the long term.

