(Photo : How Birdwatching Can Help You)

The human body is used to living in the wild, and for that reason, when we expose ourselves to plenty of fresh air we do wonders for our mind, body, and soul. Getting outside is not only beneficial for improving our concentration, or our memory, but it can even help in improving our health. There are studies that show that only 10 minutes of outside time can significantly help those living with dementia.

Furthermore, when you get outside you receive plenty of Vitamin D, which is an essential thing for bones and muscles. As a result, spending some time out of the house is beneficial for everybody, but especially important for young people and elders.

One of the main challenges of spending time outside is finding something interesting to do, especially if you're a child that has the need to constantly be active. Fortunately, there are plenty of activities that can keep your mind and body busy while you are out of the house. Amongst these, birdwatching is a great way to keep yourself occupied and enjoy the wilderness.

People that birdwatch have the chance to connect better with their family and friends, and they can even better develop new bonds with new people. You could be planning a birdwatch session by yourself, or with a loved one, and if that is the case, you should also consider inviting a relative or a friend that might want to join you for fun.

It's a family-friendly activity that can be enjoyed by all ages. Even Prince George of Cambridge, of the British Royal Family, enjoys birdwatching, as apparent from a news article posted by Time Magazine. Having birds as a common topic, this activity can be a great starting point for many discussions. You could be discussing the birds that you see in your garden but you can also compare notes.

It calms you

Recent studies on this topic found out that when people spend more time in nature they are more relaxed, and this helps against stress. Because birdwatching doesn't require too much effort, it can be a meditative activity that still allows you to focus your mind on something specific. Those living with dementia will benefit from experiencing the nature surrounding them in a quiet manner.

This activity can also reduce anxiety and depression, symptoms often associated with this illness. Elder people that have problems with memory can benefit from this activity, because it is something that offers visual aids, and this often helps with recalling memories, especially if the activity is something the person did when he or she was younger.

Furthermore, repeating something will make sure that the person has a smaller chance of suffering from cognitive impairment. The idea of looking at birds, identifying them, observing their uniqueness is something that calms people and keeps their brains busy in a positive way.

But, as a recent article from Vice suggests, birdwatching is not only good for those suffering from physical or mental problems, but also for those that are looking to get back on track or simply need a calming activity. If you are the kind of person that enjoys meditating and you haven't found the best way to do that, try birdwatching. It might change the way you see life.

Be prepared

When going outside to enjoy nature and watch birds, don't forget to keep yourself well-protected. Make yourself comfortable - bring a small portable chair with you if that makes you feel better, and a blanket, if you are going to sit in one spot for longer.

You might also consider getting some bird feed if you want to see the birds closer. If you are the kind of person that wants to study them in their natural habitat, from afar, get a pair of binoculars to help you with that. Here is an article about the best binoculars recommend by opticsandlab.com if you need some inspiration with that.

However, the most important advice to follow is, when leaving the house, also leave your problems at home. Go out with an open mind, and the courage to see the world like a young child trying to discover it for the first time.

