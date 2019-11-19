4 Reasons to Use an At-Home Health Screening Test

Close

Online message boards and medical forums make it easier than ever for individuals of all abilities to research symptoms, treatments, and other health advice. But, too much information can be a bad thing.

Using at-home screening tests gives you the ability to assess your own health in a safe, easy, and confidential manner.

You can purchase over-the-counter testing kits to screen a wide range of ailments, from diabetes to sexually transmitted diseases. Here are four reasons to pick some up from your local drug store:

1. Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be caused by many, many different conditions. From diabetes to hypertension, the problem can start fairly early and build over time.

Screening kits are a great way to prevent these issues from snowballing. By catching other illnesses and symptoms early, you can keep your heart strong and healthy.

You can purchase an at-home testing kit to screen for many conditions, including:

Diabetes

High Blood Pressure

Heart Rate Abnormalities

Drug Presence

Understanding secondary health conditions can be key for diagnosing heart disease early on. You never know; using an at-home screening test could save your life.

2. Safeguard Against Misdiagnosis

Different illnesses can exhibit the same symptoms, which might be more common than you think.

What you might interpret to be a UTI could actually be a life-threatening bladder infection or STD. In this case, trying an at-home STD testing kit could help you narrow down your options.

Misdiagnosing yourself could cause serious issues, since more severe ailments could be left untreated if you're using the wrong remedies.

If you are experiencing concerning symptoms, but can't see a doctor immediately, an at-home test kit could help you find a solution in the meantime.

3. Treat Symptoms Sooner

Even if you think you know your body, being too confident in your ability to diagnose your own health problems could cause devastating consequences later on.

Self-administered home screening tests are getting more and more advanced, helping us learn about our bodies with just a few dollars and a minute or two of our time. This can be a great asset, if you're able to correctly assess your symptoms and use the correct treatment.

For people who experience common ailments like UTIs and yeast infections on a regular basis, an at-home kit can help you confirm your analysis and obtain treatment as soon as possible.

4. Save Money at the Doctor's Office

At-home testing kits are NOT a substitute for a licensed medical professional. But, they can be useful in a pinch if you find yourself unable to make to a medical facility right away.

In-office tests can be time consuming and expensive, and at-home tests can provide you with peace of mind and more informed opinion about your symptoms.

In many cases, different illness exhibit the same symptoms. DIY screening tests are an affordable and easy way to narrow down your treatment options.



There is no replacement for a knowledgeable and credible medical care professional. But, at-home testing kits are an affordable and accurate solution for a wide range of health issues. If you need a quick fix and want to feel better now, stop by the pharmacy or order a kit online today.

