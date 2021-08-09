Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Mental Health

Overview Of The 6 Most Common Types of Online Therapy

Patrick Jones
Update Date: Aug 09, 2021 09:33 AM EDT
Close

Some people need the help of a therapist to help them get through some of the most difficult phases in their life. While others can simply share their thoughts and emotions with their closest family and friends, some people need to see a therapist because they are more comfortable in sharing their deepest and most personal thoughts and feelings with a professional. Fortunately, there are already online therapy platforms that prove to be more convenient to access compared to conventional therapy sessions. This article provides an overview of some of the most common types of online therapy to help you choose which one suits you best.

Overview Of The 6 Most Common Types of Online Therapy
(Photo : Pixabay)

Psychodynamic

One of the most common types of online therapy that you will be able to find over the internet nowadays is those that implement a psychodynamic approach, which has been a long-term method to address mental health issues. With this form of online therapy, you will be encouraged to talk about anything on your mind because this will help your therapist uncover patterns or certain behaviors that may contribute to your distress. Much like traditional psychotherapy, the psychodynamic approach will entail the need for you to work with your therapist to explore the connection of your unconscious mind with your actions. This will most likely involve looking deep into your emotions, relationships, as well as thought patterns.

In case you need to address depression and anxiety, or eating disorders, then you may look into an online therapy that implements a psychodynamic approach. This method is also proven to be effective for people dealing with somatic symptoms and substance use disorder, as well as a variety of other conditions. The overall goal of this approach is to help a person combat his or her negative patterns of behavior that he or she has derived from his or her past experiences.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Another common type of therapy that you will be able to find online is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy or CBT. With this approach, your therapist will tend to explore the relationship between your behavior and thoughts or feelings. Like with the psychodynamic approach, the goal of your therapist would then be to help you uncover unhealthy thought patterns. From there, you can expect the therapist to discuss with you how these patterns may cause you harm.

CBT has been proven to be effective in treating depression and anxiety disorders, as well as bipolar and eating disorders. It is also deemed to be successful in treating schizophrenia and other trauma-related disorders. One form of CBT is exposure therapy that is specifically designed to help people manage their fear and anxiety disorders. Exposure therapy is also useful in treating obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other phobias. In this case, the therapist will most likely expose you to your triggers.

Client-Centered Therapy (CCT)

Client-Centered Therapy or CCT is part of the humanistic category of therapy that is centered on the person seeking counseling. With this approach, the therapist will most likely provide minimal authority or direction. Compared to analytical therapists, CCT therapists are known to show more care and concern to their clients because they exert the effort to empathize with their clients.

When it comes to humanistic therapy for which CCT is part, the overall approach may be integrated with existential therapy or person-centered therapy, as well as gestalt therapy. Existential therapy will help you consider concepts such as responsibility for your choices while person-centered therapy works from the belief that emotional distress can result when others criticize you. On the other hand, gestalt therapy will make you look into your unresolved issues, such as relationship and family conflicts for you to be able to learn how these affect your emotional well-being.

Interpersonal Therapy

In case you want to concentrate on working on your relationship with others, you may delve into online interpersonal therapy. According to several studies, this approach is proven to be effective in helping people manage and treat depression. Perhaps this can be attributed to the fact that during the online sessions, the therapist will try to evaluate a person's social interactions. Like with the other methods previously mentioned, the overall goal is to recognize negative patterns in a person's behavior and eventually help them learn ways to interact positively with others.

Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT)

Emotion-Focused Therapy or EFT is also an approach implemented in online therapy platforms. With this type of approach, people are made aware of their emotions. From there, the therapists will help them regulate and resolve their emotions. Some of the conditions wherein EFT proves to be effective include depression, trauma, and social anxiety, as well as interpersonal problems, eating disorders, and relationship issues.

Another similar technique is mentalization-based therapy (MBT) which is effective in treating borderline personality disorder (BPD). With this approach, therapists help people suffering from BPD by helping them notice and understand their thoughts and emotions, as well as the feelings of others. In this way, a person with BPD will have a sense of self that will aid them in connecting with other people.

Group Therapy

Finally, there are also online therapy platforms that implement group therapy sessions. In this case, people who are experiencing the same issues are encouraged to join together as a group to help each other resolve their challenges. In this case, a therapist will lead the discussion and within that thread, other people can comment or share their personal experiences. With group therapy, a person will feel that he or she is not alone because others are willing to support him or her.

Overview Of The 6 Most Common Types of Online Therapy
(Photo : Pixabay)

The types of online therapies listed above are only some of the most common ones which are also made available online. There are various types of online therapies that you can look into to consider whether this is the most suitable one for you. Just keep in mind that the key is recognizing your needs and preferences for you to be able to choose the right type of online therapy and platform that will be able to help you foster an overall sense of well-being.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

Stem Cell Therapy Cost

Stem Cell Therapy Cost

The possibilities of modern medicine with using the scalpel and drugs have perhaps reached their maximum, while hundreds of diseases are still considered incurable.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Home

7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Home
Remove Years from Your Face Within Days

Remove Years from Your Face Within Days
Key to Healthier Mouth: Vick Handa Burlington Dentist On Best Oral Health Practices

Why You Should Pursue A Dental Career In Saginaw
Natural Ways to Improve Your Gut Health

Natural Ways to Improve Your Gut Health
Dating Tips for Doctors

Dating Tips for Doctors
Boost Your Metabolism With These Expert-Approved Tips

Boost Your Metabolism With These Expert-Approved Tips
A New 10 Second Toothbrush

A New 10 Second Toothbrush
Top 5 Ways To Do Self-Care Everyday

Top 5 Ways To Do Self-Care Everyday
A Basic Guide To Personal Injury Claims

A Basic Guide To Personal Injury Claims
An In-Depth Review of Herbalife Nutrition's Soy-Based Protein Products

An In-Depth Review of Herbalife Nutrition's Soy-Based Protein Products
Bo Parfet on Professional Leadership During Periods of Change and Uncertainty

Bo Parfet on Professional Leadership During Periods of Change and Uncertainty
Camilo Doumat Opens Up about the Multiple Challenges He Has Had to Overcome to Become Successful

Camilo Doumat Opens Up about the Multiple Challenges He Has Had to Overcome to Become Successful
Leading Instagram Star Melina Taj Is Using Her Platform to Generate Relief for COVID-19 Victims

Leading Instagram Star Melina Taj Is Using Her Platform to Generate Relief for COVID-19 Victims
5 Ways to Show Your Mom You Love Her

5 Ways to Show Your Mom You Love Her
How to Celebrate someone's Birthday in COVID-19 times

Exercise & Muscle Soreness - What Athletes And Trainers Recommend
Worried about your acne? When is it time to see a dermatologist?

Worried About Your Acne? When is it Time to See a Dermatologist?
7 Vital Ways of Producing Drinking Water from Groundwater

7 Vital Ways of Producing Drinking Water from Groundwater
What is Online Speech Therapy?

What is Online Speech Therapy?
How to Manage Your PTSD

How to Manage Your PTSD
5 Benefits of Therapy Dogs

5 Benefits of Therapy Dogs
What is Seasonal Affective Disorder, and How to Treat It

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder, and How to Treat It
Common Online Dating Risks to Be Aware Of Before Matching

Common Online Dating Risks to Be Aware Of Before Matching
How to deal with Anxiety for Teens?

How to deal with Anxiety for Teens?
Parents With Dementia - Helping Your Healthy Parent Cope

Parents With Dementia - Helping Your Healthy Parent Cope
Best Business Advice You’ve Ever Received

Best Business Advice You’ve Ever Received
Healthy Ways To Break Your Screen Addiction

Healthy Ways To Break Your Screen Addiction
Strategies to Promote and Improve the Quality of Healthcare

Strategies to Promote and Improve the Quality of Healthcare
UAE Blog 9: Is Homeopathic Treatment Useful for Acne?

UAE Blog 9: Is Homeopathic Treatment Useful for Acne?
8 Things You Need To Consider Before Getting Lasik

8 Things You Need To Consider Before Getting Lasik
What Causes Excessive Sweating - and How Can You Prevent It?

What Causes Excessive Sweating - and How Can You Prevent It?
7 Things You Should Know About Breast Cancer

7 Things You Should Know About Breast Cancer
Habits for a Healthy Lifestyle

Habits for a Healthy Lifestyle
The Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements for Men Over 50

The Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements for Men Over 50