Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Dec 15, 2020 02:05 PM EST
Claims have been made that Fight the New Drug is a Mormon organization, but these rumors aren't true. They aren't affiliated with the LDS church. In fact, Fight the New Drug isn't affiliated with any religious organization at all.  

Their secular nature is even specified in their strongly-worded mission statement:

"Fight the New Drug is a non-religious and non-legislative organization that exists to provide individuals the opportunity to make an informed decision regarding pornography by raising awareness on its harmful effects using only science, facts, and personal accounts."

Fight the New Drug knows that pornography can impact anyone and everyone because pornography and its effects do not discriminate according to:

  • Religious affiliation

  • Political persuasions

  • Age

  • Ethnicity

  • Gender

  • Sexual orientation

  • Any other diversifying factor

And neither does the organization. 

Why Do People Assume Fight the New Drug Is Affiliated With Mormons?

People often wrongly assume that Fight the New Drug is LDS (or Mormon), or is otherwise affiliated with this religious organization. There are a few reasons why this may be the case. 

First, Fight the New Drug is based in Utah, which also happens to be the location of the headquarters for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Secondly, Fight the New Drug collaborates with a variety of qualified organizations and individuals who vary with regard to their personal beliefs, affiliations, and political persuasions. As is the case with most entities, Fight the New Drug's founders and team includes people who hold personal beliefs and religious affiliations, and includes individuals with no religious affiliation as well. 

Third, as with other religions, LDS leaders and members alike have spoken out about the harmful effects of pornography.

Regardless of these facts and similarities, Fight the New Drug has always been-and will continue to be-unassociated and unaffiliated with the LDS (or Mormon) religion, and with all religions. 

Is Fight the New Drug a Non-Religious Organization?

Yes! As an organization, Fight the New Drug is unaffiliated with any religious institution including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (or Mormon religion).  Additionally, they do not discuss porn and/or sexual exploitation from a religious or moral perspective. 

Fight the New Drug does occasionally present to LDS, Catholic, and other religious audiences-as well as non-religious audiences-since the impacts of pornography do not discriminate against people of any religious affiliation. Fight the New Drug's presentations are non-religious (even when a church is the venue) and non-legislative.

In fact, the organization has over 6 million supporters from around the world with an incredibly diverse base of followers. This is because the harmful effects of pornography do not discriminate based on any diversifying factor, so this non-regligious and non-legislative nonprofit doesn't either.

The Background of Fight the New Drug

Fight the New Drug's story began with a conversation between its founders about their desire to make a positive impact on the world. 

Fight the New Drug is:

  • Non-religious

  • Non-legislative

  • Non-profit

  • Freedom-preserving

  • Education-focused

  • Anti-shaming

Plus, they are sex-positive and fight for real love and healthy sexual relationships!

The Science Behind Fight the New Drug

The research Fight the New Drug highlights comes from decades of studies from respected institutions across the globe, including a wealth of peer-reviewed research. Fight the New Drug carefully reviews, summarizes, and presents research about pornography for its audience in a concise, easy-to-understand, and engaging manner.

What Fight the New Drug Hopes to Accomplish

Fight the New Drug hopes to educate all people, especially youth, about how pornography can impact individuals, relationships, and soceity. They do this to give people a better understanding of the harmful effects pornography can have in their lives (including their sex lives), so they can make a more educated decision regarding pornography. 

Fight the New Drug takes great care in their presentations, content, and overall influence to be a voice of positivity and hope. They work to avoid using shame or scare tactics, and instead encourage those who support their mission to join in fighting for love.

