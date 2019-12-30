Close

If you're wondering how to get rid of stomach parasites roaming freely in your body, explore these natural and holistic home remedies.

Every year, billions of people throughout the world struggle with stomach parasites. Many of these people don't even realize they're experiencing intestinal parasite symptoms.

Do you suspect that you have a parasitic infection? If so, you've come to the right place. Read on to learn how to get rid of stomach parasites for good.

What Are Stomach Parasites?

Stomach parasites take up residence in a person's digestive tract and feed off of their host to stay alive.

It's rare for a parasite to kill their host, as they need them to survive. However, they can cause a wide range of serious health problems, especially when they go untreated for long periods of time.

There are many different stomach parasites that a person can experience. The following are some of the most common parasites, though:

E. vermicularis (also known as a seatworm or pinworm)

G. lamblia (which causes Giardia, one of the most common parasitic infections)

A. duodenale and N. americanus (two common types of hookworm)

E. histolytica (which causes amebiasis)

There are plenty of others, of course. If you're dealing with a parasitic infection, though, there's a good chance one of these parasites is at the root of it.

Signs of Gut Parasites

Stomach parasites don't often cause symptoms right away. It can take a while before the host starts to experience negative health effects. When they do, though, they might notice the following signs:

Severe abdominal pain and/or tenderness

Nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea

Gas and/or bloating

Severe fatigue

Sudden, unexplained weight loss

Some people may also experience skin rashes. They might notice blood or mucus in their stool as well.

What Causes Stomach Parasites?

There are lots of different situations that can lead to the development of a parasitic infection. Here are some of the most common causes:

Consuming undercooked meat from an infected animal (fish, cow, pig, etc.)

Consuming contaminated water

Consuming unwashed plants grown in contaminated soil

Coming in contact with feces from a contaminated person or animal

Poor sanitation practices

Poor hygiene practices

Once a person comes in contact with a contaminated substance, that parasite can often travel to the intestinal tract. There, they'll grow and reproduce. The more time they have to grow and reproduce, the worse a person's symptoms may become.

Intestinal Parasite Risk Factors

Certain people may be more prone to intestinal parasite infections that others. For example, children face a higher risk because they have a tendency to play in places where contamination is more common (dirt piles, sandboxes, etc.). Those who live in third-world countries or who travel to them often are at risk as well.

Diagnosing Parasites

The most common way to diagnose a parasitic infection is through a stool test. A physician will examine a sample of your stool to look for the presence of parasites. They may also perform additional diagnostic tests, such as x-rays or MRIs, to get a closer look at what's going on inside of your body.

How to Get Rid of Stomach Parasites

Stomach parasites are serious business. Luckily, though, there are quite a few effective remedies one can use to get rid of them. Here are some of the most well-known options to consider trying if you're dealing with a parasite infection:

Medications

Your doctor may prescribe certain medications to help you eliminate parasites from your body. There are different medications that the doctor can prescribe based on the specific type of parasite infection you're dealing with.

These medications can be quite effective. Some people are wary of using them, though, because they can come with serious side effects, such as severe headaches, swelling of the body, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Berberine

For those who don't want to use anti-parasitic medications, there are plenty of natural remedies that can be effective at treating parasite infections.

For example, supplementing with berberine, a natural compound found in a variety of herbs, can help to provide relief to those dealing with tapeworms and other intestinal parasites. Berberine supplementation may help when it comes to preventing parasites from coming back, too.

Papaya Seeds

Another popular option is papaya seeds. Papaya seeds have been shown in numerous studies to help get rid of parasitic infections. Papaya seeds appear to be effective on their own and when they're administered along with honey.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a natural source of berberine. They also contain many amino acids and essential fatty acids, as well as other anti-parasitic compounds like cucurbitine and palatine. This combination makes pumpkin seeds a true superfood that can help people dealing with parasitic infections to overcome their symptoms sooner.

Wormwood

Wormwood is an herb that helps to kill off certain types of parasites. It also contains compounds that may weaken the membranes of various parasites. Supplementing with wormwood may be an especially effective option for those dealing with Heterobranchus longifilis infections.

Dietary Changes

Many people dealing with stubborn parasitic infections also see great results when they change their diet. A nutrient-rich diet can help to strengthen the immune system and provide the body with the tools it needs to fight off infections and be more resilient in the future.

An anti-parasitic diet often includes lots of fiber-rich fruits and vegetables, as well as supplementation with papaya seeds and other compounds outlined above. It's best for those with parasite infections to avoid sugar, refined and processed foods, alcohol, and coffee, too. These foods contain compounds that may feed parasites and make symptoms worse.

Say Goodbye to Parasites in the Stomach Today

Now that you know more about what a parasitic infection looks like, as well as how to get rid of stomach parasites, it's time to take action. Follow the steps outlined above so you can say goodbye once and for all to parasitic infections and improve your quality of life.

Are you looking for more information on digestive health and healing? If so, visit the physical wellness section of our site today. You'll find lots of helpful resources there that will teach you everything you need to know.

