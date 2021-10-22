Monday, October 25, 2021
What Are Some Effective Ways To Improve Mental Health?

David Thompson
Update Date: Oct 22, 2021
(Photo : Image by Shahariar Lenin from Pixabay )

Social unrest, economic uncertainty, climate change, and on top of that, a pandemic that's still going strong. All these (and more) are enough reasons to feel the crushing weight of the world on our shoulders while the tightness in our chests gets a better grip.

So, let's hit the pause button, stop the time, and enjoy the silence.

True, we can't stop time or even pause the world (wouldn't that be nice?), but we can control our own struggle. We can deal with our own situation and can come up with a plan to get stronger, happier, and more resilient in the face of adversity.

To help you out, we also have a few tools and methods to help you navigate this thorny path and work on your mental health.

Write Things Down (Journaling)

There are studies that found journaling is an efficient method in dealing with overwhelming emotions. This happens because our brain processes the information better and, by writing down an emotion, you give it a label and find connections that may help discover the trigger.

Journaling can help prioritize your fears and concerns, but it's also a fantastic way to practice gratitude and work on positive self-talk.

Get a Furry Friend

Or a scaly/feathery one. Emotional Support Animals (or ESAs) are recognized by the government and have certain rights above a regular pet. Overall, getting an emotional support animal is fairly straightforward, but it still requires written notice from a licensed mental health professional or psychiatrist.

ESAs can help people who suffer from anxiety, depression, and some other health problems and they provide companionship and friendship. That's why ESAs are allowed on plains and can be held even in buildings where pet ownership is not allowed. 

Stay Active

You don't have to run a marathon or live in the gym to have an active lifestyle. However, studies show there is a strong connection between good mental health and physical exercise. Plus, if you work from home, exercise and time spent outdoors become more than a necessity.

 If you have a dog (or even a cat), you can use them as an excuse to exercise. Go on daily walks with them and play with them outside to keep a constant workout routine. Also, walks in nature (alone or with friends) are a fantastic help for mental health sufferers.

Find a Hobby

An activity that gives you joy and keeps the brain engaged is a wonderful way to spend time by yourself or with other people. Still, during the months of isolation, many people turned to long-forgotten activities that used to bring them joy before everything got too busy and crowded.

Furthermore, due to the wonderful power of the internet, hobbies can help you discover new communities (or build ones from scratch). For instance, if you like to knit it's easy to find several groups on social networks where people with the same passion share their thoughts and "works of art".

You don't even have to be good at it! Just join the conversation and spend some time with new people (even if it's just virtual for now).  

In Summary

The COVID-19 pandemic also caused a mental health pandemic triggered by isolation, anxiety, and constant exposure to negativity (in the news, at home, at work, and so on). But it's not the only thing that pokes at your overall well-being.

Therefore, in order to keep your calm and enjoy life to its fullest, it's important to understand your struggles and know what may trigger emotional turmoil. You also need to know the tools and methods that help you embrace the negativity and turn it into positivity. 

