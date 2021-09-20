Thursday, September 23, 2021
Struggling With Bad Memory And Inability To Focus? Here's What To Do

David Thompson
Update Date: Sep 20, 2021 10:04 AM EDT
The Constant Distractions You Face Can Increase Lack Of Concentration And Focus

Technological advancements in the times we are living in are consistently progressing. While in many ways they have their benefits in making life easier, they also have an impact on concentration. For example, with so many ways of communication through social media, instant messaging, Internet calling, and so on, one person can be reached in many ways at a time. With the consistent pings and notifications, the number of distractions an average person faces has drastically increased.

This means that for every person now, focusing on a particular task without being affected by internal or external stimuli is becoming harder. Furthermore, with so many incoming sources of information, it is hard to keep track of everything. This affects not only memory and focus but other personal factors like sleep. When you have so many thoughts in your mind, it is hard to switch them off and get a good sleep at night. However, as this problem is becoming more common, there are now ways that can help you to overcome it.

Struggling With Bad Memory And Inability To Focus? Here's What To Do
(Photo : Photo by Stefan Cosma on Unsplash)

Medication

You can meet your doctor and get a prescription for the right medication that can help you develop your focus and memory. There is a choice of nootropics available that have no side effects and help to solve many problems. By taking the right dosage as per the prescription and incorporating positive lifestyle changes, you can overcome the lack of concentration. Remember that abuse of such medications can lead to further problems, so it is important to keep in mind that you need to maintain a balance.

Concentration Techniques

There are quite a few techniques that you can practice every day that can help you to improve your concentration. You can do some brain exercises that can help you to enhance your focus and keep your memory sharp. Eating well is extremely important as a healthy body can help your mind to become healthy too. If you suffer from sleeping disorders, then seek help for it as it is an important technique that can help your mind to rest and refresh every day.

Understand The Reasons Behind The Problem

Struggling With Bad Memory And Inability To Focus? Here's What To Do
(Photo : Photo by That's Her Business on Unsplash)

While the above tips can help you to recover your focus span and improve memory, it is important to understand the triggers so that you can take the right action. If your mobile ringing constantly is causing it, then maybe you should remove certain apps or set an alarm for the day when all the notifications are muted. Getting rid of these triggers as much as possible will be very useful. If social media causes anxiety for you, then take a break from it. Take some time to create a list of distractions you face daily.

Give yourself some time everyone now and then. At such times, try to do activities that can help you strengthen your memory such as reading a book and then trying to remember all the characters and the plot, playing a crossword puzzle, or solving a sudoku challenge. When you focus on improving yourself, your mind and body will come together to make the right mends.

