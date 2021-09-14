Saturday, September 18, 2021
Organising a Company Party? Here are 5 Questions to ask Yourself

David Thompson
Update Date: Sep 14, 2021 07:02 PM EDT
 Organising a Company Party? Here are 5 Questions to ask Yourself
Organising a company party is an excellent idea. After being stuck in the worldwide pandemic for almost two years, your employees adapted themselves to working at home. It's time you show your employees that you're proud of them and appreciate their hard work. So how are you going to start organising the company party? Ask yourself these 5 questions.

1.     Who's on the invitation list?

It's more than logical that it's for all of your company staff. However, you can consider inviting friends, partners or children of the employees if it's not that big of a company. And have you thought about clients or partners of the company? Are they invited to the party as well? Whoever you want to invite, if it's employee only or partners as well, these are important questions to ask yourself.

2.     Party at the office or external location?

Are you going to decorate the office with balloons and party decorations and invite a DJ to play at the company?

Maybe you can even have a theme connected to the party. Bring out a theme which brings out every child's memories such as pirates or princesses. Everyone will look like a fool in their princess dresses (Dutch: prinsessenjurk) or with a bandana on their head just like a pirate. Or are you going to celebrate externally? For both locations (internal or external) there are pros and cons. Take for example choosing to host the party at your company, there's a great chance that the whole office will be an absolute mess. And who's going to clean all that mess? But when you want to celebrate at an external location, you have to think about transportation. And will it be easy to get there?

3.     Do you need to arrange transportation?

That brings us to the next question (when celebrating externally): are you going to need to appoint transportation to the location? Well if you are organising it elsewhere, then the answer depends on where it is hosted. Is it a location close to the office? Is it in a different city? Maybe you could rent a party bus or other transportation to get you from A to B.

4.     How are you going to invite everybody?

Are you simply going to jump the invitation into the employees' work calendar, send an invitation via mail or are you personally going to invite everyone with a card? If you want to be employer of the month, it will be well perceived if you put a little bit of effort in. Think about how hard they've worked for you the last couple of years. After sending an invite or making it clear that there's going to be a company party, it's time to actually party and move on to the next question.

5.     Did the party go as planned?

It's always a good idea to reflect and evaluate the party with all the attendants. Send a small survey to every single employee a few days after the party which they can fill in anonymously. This way, everyone can give their opinion and you have some tips and tops for the next party.

So ask yourself these questions and we're sure you're going to organise a fun company party.

