Top 5 Types Of Pain That Disrupt Sleep And Solutions

Have you considered why it is so hard for you to fall asleep when you have a toothache or a broken bone somewhere in your body?

Experts suggest that pain occurs when your senses are intensely stimulated. Furthermore, this stimulation triggers the brain to stay wide awake. In addition to that, your body heals itself when you are deep asleep.

Since the pain is not letting your body get that resting time, it's making things worse for you. It is a vicious cycle of excruciating pain and frustration. You can find the right solution to your problem only when you try to understand the nature and root cause of your pain.

Let this article provide you the basic information that you might require to further understand things through a microscopic view.

Types of pain

Most of the pain that you may experience could be categorized under the normal category. This means that you will be alright even if you don't visit a doctor. This could include- minor burn, pulled muscle, headache, or a sprain.

However, if you are unable to tolerate the pain anymore, then you should visit the doctor immediately. You can reach out to the hospital staff if you see too much bleed, swelling, or difficulty in doing basic tasks.

Majorly the pain can be divided into five categories:

● Acute pain

Typically, it's short-lived. It can range from somewhere between a few minutes to three to six months at most. If the pain persists, then it shows warning signs of turning into chronic pain. It could occur due to injury in soft issues or an illness.

● Neuropathic pain

This type of pain is related to the damaged nerves or the nervous system. Patients usually describe the symptoms as burning or stabbing pain, similar to pricking needles. This pain can make it difficult for people to perceive cold or hot sensations. Sensitivity to touch can also be a marker. It mostly comes and goes. However, another repercussion of this pain could be mobility issues and difficult to carry out other daily activities.

● Radicular pain

Also known as sciatica, this pain is considered to be very specific as it happens due to inflammation or compression of spinal nerves. It can start from the back and goes all the way down to your legs. The reported symptoms may include muscle weakness, numbness, and tingling. In comparison, it is more steady and can be felt deep down. The most basic activities like walking can worsen your condition.

● Chronic pain

As the name suggests, this kind of pain can trouble you for a long time. Depending on the frequency of its occurrence, it can be constant as well as intermediate. For instance, a migraine. It is generally accompanied by severe health conditions like spine conditions, cancer, arteries, and more.

● Nociceptive pain

When there is damage to the body tissues, then you will be experiencing this kind of pain. It can be in the form of sharp, throbbing pain. Depending on the damage, it can be chronic as well as acute. One of the major causes could be an external injury. It can happen when you fall and scrape your body parts. People typically feel it in joints, bones, and muscles.

The solution to your sleep problem

Before you look for a solution, you need to assess whether you have trouble falling asleep or remaining asleep. This can majorly impact the course of action that you need to take to get rid of your problem.

People often try different positions to sleep with back pain, but nothing seems to be working. In this case, worrying about sleep and pain at the same time won't make it go away; instead, it can become a permanent issue.

If you have trouble determining your sleep pattern or facing both the issues simultaneously, then you can give the below-given tips a try:

● Try to eat sleep-inducing food items like rice, cherries, and milk.

● Yoga can help you to calm your restless mind.

● Walk around the bit. You can go outside if it's not too painful for you. Don't strain yourself too much.

● Focus on your rhythmic breathing. Taking slow and long breaths helps a lot in this situation.

● Chamomile tea is known for its calming properties. Once your muscles are relaxed, you will slowly feel drifting into sleep automatically.

● You can get help from a professional and learn some muscle-relaxing techniques for the long run.

● Try to avoid naps in the afternoon.

● People often swear by the magical properties of soothing sounds like waves.

● Remove all the distractions from your room that produce blue light.

● Warm showers can help you to unwind and melt away your worries.

● Caffeine intake should be limited or not at all when you are feeling unable to sleep for a while now.

● The same goes for exercising or anything that would hype you up instead of calming you down.

