Healthcare Workers: In need of Mental Health Support

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Jul 29, 2021 03:28 PM EDT
There are over 140 research studies taking place, around the world, regarding the effects of COVID-19 on people's mental health. One of them showed that half of the healthcare workers in Spain, suffered from symptoms of anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder back in the Spring of 2020, when the coronavirus arrived for the first time. When you are part of the first line of defense, how can you protect yourself? Here are some solutions.

A Global Issue

Mental health has been one of the victims of COVID-19. To understand how deep the anguish was, when the pandemic arrived, you have to look at stats and facts. One that says a lot about the world's state of mind, is that back in March 2020, 3.4 million people went on Google and searched: "Am I having a panic attack?" Normally, this anxiety should have disappeared by now, but it has remained much more stable than anyone could have predicted; or so the studies show.

Those facing directly this pandemic have suffered the most, right from the start. Today, symptoms of exhaustions and profound distress, are common with healthcare workers. When you work as much as they do, continuously, the energy leaves you and it is difficult to get it back. With the lack of time, it is important for these men and women to count on food supplements, that will help them to boost naturally the energy created by the body itself. Elevant supplement capsules have the capacity to do so. This super nutrient comes in to activate the NAD+ inside the body, providing inner energy, that lasts throughout the day.

Not over yet

Psychologists, around the world, warn that the vaccine will not solve health problems, that these workers are suffering from. They look back at the 2008 financial crash, when the psychological effects of the crisis were fully felt, only one year later, as the suicide rate rose by more than 4 % (in Europe only).

Therefore, healthcare institutions have got to raise their level of awareness, about their employee's mental health status. More has got to be done internally, to make sure that they have the necessary means to externalize their feelings and get the help they require.

Plans have got to be put in place, to provide space and time, for these workers to move away from the tension and stress of the situation, so that they can recuperate. This will enable them to continue providing their services to the population, who still needs them, more than ever. Only by offering them a chance to breathe, will we save these workers from exhaustion and other mental health problems.

