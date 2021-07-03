Sunday, July 04, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Physical Wellness

Some Seniors Are Going to Canada for Dental Care

Eric Hamilton
Update Date: Jul 03, 2021 12:51 PM EDT
Close
 Some Seniors Are Going to Canada for Dental Care
(Photo : Some Seniors Are Going to Canada for Dental Care)

While many Canadians come to Arizona for the hot weather and great desert vistas, there are also plenty of Americans making their trips in a different direction. Besides escaping the Arizona heat, some Americans go north in search of medical and dental care.

Many people who get medical care in two countries are senior citizens, particularly snowbirds. Snowbirds tend to have more free time to travel abroad for health care and the income to make that trip. Here is more about this phenomenon.

The Importance of Oral Health for Seniors

One reason why some seniors visit dentists often is that oral health is more important than ever as people age. Nearly one in five American older adults have untreated tooth decay, which can cause painful infections the longer it goes on. Older adults are also more likely to have missing teeth, gum disease, and oral cancers.

Oral health is always intertwined with the rest of the body's well-being, but this becomes even more true as people age. Chronic conditions that are more common in older adults, such as COPD, diabetes, and arthritis can also cause gum disease and other oral health conditions. Conversely, it has been said in various media outlets that poor oral health could increase a person's risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. According to a North York dental clinic it is important to keep up with the latest dental trends that can improve your dental health. Bacteria that are left behind in the mouth are more likely to enter blood vessels and cause plaque deposits.

Due to these factors, oral health is even more important for older adults. Seniors should go for twice-yearly checkups, regular cleanings, and any additional visits they may need to install dentures. 

Dental Tourism to Canada

Despite the importance of dental care for their demographic, many older adults do not visit the dentist regularly. Unfortunately, dental care in the United States is very inaccessible. Many people lose their insurance once they retire, and basic Medicare does not cover dental visits.

That leads many seniors to seek out alternate sources for dental care. While Mexico is one popular dental destination, Canada is also attractive. Canadian healthcare prices are often half the price of American ones, even private ones. Canadian clinics also boast high standards of care that parallel and even surpass American dentists. 

It's no wonder that some older adults choose to combine a Canadian vacation with a dental visit. Sometimes, it is still less expensive than the price of dental care in the United States.

Managing Medical Care in Two Countries

While accessing dental care in Canada is less expensive, managing your health care in two places is a hassle, which is why many snowbirds have difficulty managing their insurance plans. While this is usually a good enough reason for Canadians to wait until they go home to visit the dentist, many Americans still find the process of going to a Canadian dentist more affordable and easier than trying to find care back home.

Next time you visit friends in Toronto or go on a vacation to our northern neighbor, you might as well get that cavity checked out!

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

Stem Cell Therapy Cost

Stem Cell Therapy Cost

The possibilities of modern medicine with using the scalpel and drugs have perhaps reached their maximum, while hundreds of diseases are still considered incurable.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Home

7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Home
Remove Years from Your Face Within Days

Remove Years from Your Face Within Days
Key to Healthier Mouth: Vick Handa Burlington Dentist On Best Oral Health Practices

Why You Should Pursue A Dental Career In Saginaw
Natural Ways to Improve Your Gut Health

Natural Ways to Improve Your Gut Health
Dating Tips for Doctors

Dating Tips for Doctors
Boost Your Metabolism With These Expert-Approved Tips

Boost Your Metabolism With These Expert-Approved Tips
A New 10 Second Toothbrush

A New 10 Second Toothbrush
Top 5 Ways To Do Self-Care Everyday

Top 5 Ways To Do Self-Care Everyday
A Basic Guide To Personal Injury Claims

A Basic Guide To Personal Injury Claims
An In-Depth Review of Herbalife Nutrition's Soy-Based Protein Products

An In-Depth Review of Herbalife Nutrition's Soy-Based Protein Products
Bo Parfet on Professional Leadership During Periods of Change and Uncertainty

Bo Parfet on Professional Leadership During Periods of Change and Uncertainty
Camilo Doumat Opens Up about the Multiple Challenges He Has Had to Overcome to Become Successful

Camilo Doumat Opens Up about the Multiple Challenges He Has Had to Overcome to Become Successful
Leading Instagram Star Melina Taj Is Using Her Platform to Generate Relief for COVID-19 Victims

Leading Instagram Star Melina Taj Is Using Her Platform to Generate Relief for COVID-19 Victims
5 Ways to Show Your Mom You Love Her

5 Ways to Show Your Mom You Love Her
How to Celebrate someone's Birthday in COVID-19 times

Exercise & Muscle Soreness - What Athletes And Trainers Recommend
Worried about your acne? When is it time to see a dermatologist?

Worried About Your Acne? When is it Time to See a Dermatologist?
7 Vital Ways of Producing Drinking Water from Groundwater

7 Vital Ways of Producing Drinking Water from Groundwater
What is Online Speech Therapy?

What is Online Speech Therapy?
How to Manage Your PTSD

How to Manage Your PTSD
5 Benefits of Therapy Dogs

5 Benefits of Therapy Dogs
What is Seasonal Affective Disorder, and How to Treat It

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder, and How to Treat It
Common Online Dating Risks to Be Aware Of Before Matching

Common Online Dating Risks to Be Aware Of Before Matching
How to deal with Anxiety for Teens?

How to deal with Anxiety for Teens?
Parents With Dementia - Helping Your Healthy Parent Cope

Parents With Dementia - Helping Your Healthy Parent Cope
Best Business Advice You’ve Ever Received

Best Business Advice You’ve Ever Received
Healthy Ways To Break Your Screen Addiction

Healthy Ways To Break Your Screen Addiction
Strategies to Promote and Improve the Quality of Healthcare

Strategies to Promote and Improve the Quality of Healthcare
UAE Blog 9: Is Homeopathic Treatment Useful for Acne?

UAE Blog 9: Is Homeopathic Treatment Useful for Acne?
8 Things You Need To Consider Before Getting Lasik

8 Things You Need To Consider Before Getting Lasik
What Causes Excessive Sweating - and How Can You Prevent It?

What Causes Excessive Sweating - and How Can You Prevent It?
7 Things You Should Know About Breast Cancer

7 Things You Should Know About Breast Cancer
Habits for a Healthy Lifestyle

Habits for a Healthy Lifestyle
The Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements for Men Over 50

The Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements for Men Over 50