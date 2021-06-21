Dr. Shelton Zenith Labs Shares 12 Supplements That Help Boost Your Overall Health

Close

(Photo : (Above: Dr. Shelton – Zenith Labs))

It is well-known that the key to health and wellness is eating a balanced diet. Doctors recommend that people eat a diet high in plants and whole grains, minimizing their consumption of fatty meats and sugars. Eating a balanced diet is an excellent start toward a healthy lifestyle, but there are many micronutrients that are unavailable through the food that we eat every day. Many quality supplements are on the market which can help you attain optimal health.

Dr. Shelton of Zenith Labs shares 11 supplements that will help you boost your overall health, focusing on such concerns as blood sugar, mental health, and immune support.

1. Blood Sugar Premier

Blood Sugar Premier is a healthy and holistic way to balance your blood sugar and promote healthy insulin levels. Based on the ancient principles of Chinese medicine, this supplement includes the ancient herbs berberine, curcumin, and piperine. Taken together, these three herbs bring the body into balance and can also help you lose body fat.

2. Pure Greens

Pure Greens is a great morning alternative to coffee. This powdered drink includes 19 fruits and vegetables as well as 38 herbs and other nutrients. The drink boosts energy, supports memory and concentration, gives younger-looking skin, strengthens the metabolism, and supports a healthy immune system.

3. Hair Revital X

Hair Revital X is tailor-made for men and women who are experiencing hair loss. It uses the many benefits of saw palmetto to stop hair loss and encourage regrowth. Zenith Labs offers the product as an oral supplement and a topical spray.

4. Hearing X3

With 15 vitamins, minerals, and beneficial ingredients like resveratrol and Ginkgo Biloba, this supplement is meant to help defend against the decline in hearing that naturally occurs with age. It can help reduce the damage resulting from noise exposure and support the health of the hairs in the inner ear.

5. Omega 3 - 7 - 9 + Krill

When combined, these three omega fatty acids form one of the most powerful antioxidant effects available in any supplement. Krill oil helps to make the supplement easily absorbable and more potent.

Omega 3 helps with joint health and mental sharpness. Omega 7 is best for those who are looking to preserve their skin health and aid their digestion. Omega 9's special purpose is for heart health, energy, and mood.

6. Probiotic T-50

This probiotic supplement is unique because it contains special "director probiotics" to help your gut flora rebalance. The supplement enables you to maintain a positive balance within your gut. It combats digestive upset and bowel irregularities. It helps to keep your immune system healthy. It can also help with memory, cognitive function, and weight loss.

7. Longevity Activator

Longevity Activator promotes healthy cells at any age. As we get older, our cells are less likely to reproduce themselves properly, leading to illness and injury. This supplement containing resveratrol helps the DNA in your cells age properly and keeps you feeling better longer.

It promotes flexible, healthy joints. It gives older individuals a better recall of names and faces. It also promotes better energy levels.

8. Barbarian XL

This supplement is of special interest to men who want to boost their testosterone levels. The supplement contains Boswellia resin extract. Higher testosterone is linked to vigor, energy, and confidence.

9. Meditation in a Bottle

This exciting supplement promotes alpha brain waves and mimics the effects of years of meditation practice. When you are taking this supplement, your fatigue and stress will be relieved. You will find it easier to lose belly fat. You will feel and look younger, with better mental sharpness and memory. Finally, the supplement may be able to help reverse cellular aging.

10. Sleep Wave

There are hundreds of different sleep supplements on the market, but Sleep Wave has a unique botanical composition with valerian and chamomile. It helps you fall asleep, stay asleep, feel more refreshed when you wake up, and feel better and more focused during the day.

The supplement contains many beneficial ingredients, including melatonin, magnesium, zinc, and the amino acid L-theanine.

11. Vision 20

This supplement can help elderly people combat the effects of age-related vision decline. Containing lutein, zeaxanthin, zinc, beta-carotene, and several other beneficial ingredients, the supplement may help elders and others concerned with vision loss to preserve their eyesight.

12. Trim-14

Trim-14 is a supplement that could aid in weight loss by supporting the natural body systems that burn fat. It promotes healthy metabolism and helps to control cravings and appetite. This supplement could be a helpful step toward attaining healthy body weight by containing ingredients like carnitine, green coffee bean extract, chromium, and brown seaweed.

Searching for the Right Supplements

These supplements from Dr. Shelton Zenith Labs may be just what you are looking for to target various health and wellness issues. No matter which supplements you choose to take, you should always make sure that you concentrate on doctor-formulated supplements and those with the purest ingredients.

