Close

(Photo : How to Get a Job in the Growing Healthcare Sector)

Having a career in healthcare comes with numerous benefits. It pays well, provides job security and helps individuals contribute to their society in an important and meaningful way. The advancement of science and technology has led to the development of the healthcare sector. As a result, the healthcare sector is growing rapidly, and numerous opportunities are available for new prospects.

There is a huge demand for healthcare workers, which begs the question, how do you get a job in the healthcare sector? There is no 'single' answer to this question because the healthcare sector is incredibly diverse. That being said, getting a job in healthcare depends on your education, skill level, experience and passion.

Regardless of what position you're applying for, as long as it is healthcare-related, there are two fundamental factors you need to focus on. These factors pretty much determine whether or not you get your desired job, and they are education and experience.

Education

The great thing about the healthcare industry is it is such a broad and diverse field that there are jobs available for all levels of education. There are many jobs that you don't even need a university degree to apply for.

A high school diploma is sufficient for positions such as pharmacy technician, orderlies, medical transcriptionists etc. Any further education is not needed for these positions because jobs like this typically offer on-the-job healthcare training, and experience will be gathered as you work. Plus, there are short courses, seminars, and workshops, which the company often provides to train their employees for their positions.

However, most occupational therapy aides, dental hygienists, EMTs, etc., require, at least, a certificate from a technical college or trade. However, this is no problem as these programs usually take less than two years to complete, and you can be working an entry-level healthcare job while at school.

Things begin to get serious when a job requires you to have an associate's degree from a technical college or a community college. An associate's degree typically takes two years to acquire. However, it's completely worth the time because an associate's degree can help you get lucrative positions such as physical therapy assistants, medical assistants, clinical lab assistants, psychiatrist aides, clinical lab technicians etc.

Most healthcare-related jobs do not require a four-year university degree, although they will increase your chances of getting a job. If you have a university degree, becoming a registered nurse would be a great option as it is a lucrative position in high demand.

If you want to go for a specialized job, you'll need a degree and post-graduate training. You'll also have to make plans to further your education up to the limit because the more educated you are, the higher your chances of finding a good job are.

Experience

In the healthcare sector, having a resume filled with healthcare-related experience is one of the best ways to stand out. Volunteer work is an easy way to gain experience. It also helps you contribute meaningfully to society while significantly improving your resume.

For instance, volunteering at your local paramedics will help give you valuable experience in the field if you are studying emergency care services. This will make you less likely to panic when emergencies come up in the future and will help you become a more competent healthcare professional.

Volunteering will help you find a job much faster than if you never volunteered or interned. Suppose you are lucky and volunteered with major organizations such as Doctors Without Borders or the Red Cross Society; in that case, you will impress any clinic, hospital or other healthcare facilities.

Knowing that you have real experience working in the field will make hospitals and clinics more confident in your ability to play the role required of your position.

You could also apply for internships to gain real experience working in the healthcare sector. Though they aren't much different from volunteer work, since it is unlikely that you will get paid, internships make your resume look good and give you a better chance of getting a lucrative job.

Getting an internship job is easy due to the shortage of employees in healthcare, so there will certainly be numerous options for your internship. You could contact local hospitals to find out if you could fill an internship position, and who knows, they might even offer you full-time employment.

Conclusion

Getting a job in the healthcare sector is very rewarding. There is a ridiculously high demand for healthcare professionals, and the industry is so diverse that you can't run out of options. Working on developing your education and experience will take you to your desired heights in the healthcare sector.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare