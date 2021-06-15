Thursday, June 17, 2021
What to Look for in a Professional Medical Record Retrieval Company

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Jun 15, 2021 08:06 PM EDT
A good medical retrieval company could be one of your law firm's most valuable assets. Some may think that their function is minor, but since the information contained in medical records can include important evidence, choosing the wrong team could make or break a case. Working with the right team will also allow you to avoid misunderstandings and get what you need fast, all for a reasonable price. Let's take a look at a few things you should look for in a professional medical record retrieval company.

Reputation and Experience

The first thing you have to think about when hiring a company is making sure that they have the expertise to retrieve the type of documents that you need promptly. Ideally, you want to work with a company that has been around for a while and has a good reputation. Running an online search for reviews should give you a good idea of what people thought about them and their service. Newer firms can sometimes be very competent but going for an experienced team is usually a better option.

The medical record retrieval experts at American Retrieval, for instance, have been in the business for close to 30 years. They've also worked on all sorts of different cases and know medical records inside and out. These are the type of people you want to work with if you want to get the job done with as few issues as possible.

How Fast do they Work?

It's also important to work with a team that can get records to you fast and without errors. They should be able to give you a clear time frame at the very least, and you have to make sure that it's reasonable. You should also see if you can get information about the process. Some will be more transparent than others, and it's good to know at which stage of discovery you are if you have any questions.

Confidentiality

Confidentiality is also very important, and you have to make sure that it's a priority for them. Look at things such as HIPAA certification, what type of encryption they're using, confidentiality agreements, and how they control storage and access, among others.

Dedication

When working with a retrieval service, do not get fooled by their size. Having big offices all over the country doesn't necessarily mean that you'll get better service than you would with a smaller firm.

Ask how many people will be handling your records and how many they process a month. Try to find out what kind of expertise these people have. You'd rather have one knowledgeable person handling your records than an army of incompetents, so choose a team that will be willing to give you that information.

Conclusion

Choosing a professional medical record retrieval company is not something that can be done on a whim and choosing the wrong one can have a huge impact on your firm's reputation. With these few points in mind, you'll be closer to finding a team that can deliver.

