Saturday, May 29, 2021
Positive Reinforcement: Bringing The Best Out Of Yourself And Others

Staff Reporter
Update Date: May 28, 2021 07:01 PM EDT
(Photo : Unsplash)

If history has taught us anything it is that when people don't perform as intended, negative reinforcement is put to use, and when people do the task right, they are treated with positive reinforcement. Recent studies and research have shown that it is only positive reinforcement that is capable of producing desired results. On the other hand, negative reinforcement is something that may do more harm than good. Whether or not negative reinforcement is effective is still a subject of debate, that will go on. Anyways, let's jump to the core of our article.

What Is Positive Reinforcement?

Positive reinforcement is the use of the desired stimulus to make sure the subject keeps repeating a certain kind of behavior or activity in the future. This positive stimulus is used everywhere from elementary school to the most complex of corporate jobs. The methods used in positive reinforcement push the person to do better. For example, if one of the employees in an organization prepared an incredible market analysis report for the next year in advance, the employee may be offered a bonus or some kind of pay raise as a way to thank and motivate him/her for the farsightedness shown.

How Does Positive Reinforcement Work

The increment that the employee got works in many ways to encourage the employee to continue to work the same way in the future:

●       Acknowledgment of good performance - and words of appreciation

●       The benefits in form of bonus or raise give the employee a measurable reason to perform again

●       Recognition and respect within the organization keep the person boosted

●       A feeling of success and contentment in the employee

(Photo : Unsplash)

As mentioned earlier, positive reinforcement is used everywhere. Rehabilitation and correction centers also use positive reinforcements to keep the patient moving on the path to recovery. For example, in the San Diego rehab center, patients with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) are treated with a mix of medical support and positive stimulus to ensure long-term sobriety. The results of such a treatment suggest that positive reinforcement is actually quite effective in delivering desired results.

What are Different Kinds Of Positive Reinforcements

The positive reinforcements can be broadly classified into 3 categories:

Natural Reinforcers: In this case, the results that you get acts as the positive stimulus. For example, if you study well, and consequently, you get good grades. Good grades will naturally motivate you to carry on studying well.

Intangible Reinforcers: Here, you can't touch or use the stimulus, but it works hugely to encourage the person to work well. For example, when you do something good, and your parents appreciate you for the same, you know immediately you will do the same in the future.

Tangible Reinforcers: Tangible reinforcement could take the form of monetary or material benefits such as a car or phone, etc.

Wherever you are, no matter what you do, always remember that positive reinforcement works pretty well with everybody. You just need to find the right way to carry it out. Also, you will need to be careful because there is a slight difference between tangible reinforcement and sparking greed.

