How to Improve Your Sex Life for Older Couples

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: May 26, 2021 11:21 AM EDT
There's nothing to stop you from enjoying a healthy and fulfilling sex life as you get older. In fact, many people find that they enjoy more sex and better sex later in life as they have less responsibilities and stresses, for example, when their children are grown up and have moved out of the family home, or after they are retired and they have more time on their hands to enjoy intimacy with one another. There are many reasons why you might want to improve your sex life as you age, whether you want to try new things that you have always wanted to do but have been too shy to ask, or if you simply want to get the spark back with your partner. Here are some tips to keep in mind. 

Get Comfortable:

As we get older we might become less flexible and unable to enjoy sex in the same ways as we once did, so it's important to choose positions that are comfortable for you both. You might want to invest in some accessories like a sex chair or a sex swing to make it easier for you both and ensure that you don't inadvertently end up with any injuries, which are more common than you think - click here to find out more about the sex injuries doctors see all the time

Communicate:

When dating seniors 55+, one of the 6 hacks for a successful relationship and a successful sex life is to communicate often. There is no point in trying something new in bed if one of you isn't really into it. Communicating clearly and often regarding sex means that you will be able to get to know one another better and find out more about what you each like or what your fantasies are in bed. The truth is that even if you have been with somebody for a long time, there can always be something new to learn about them. 

Try Something New:

Don't be afraid to try new things, whether it's introducing toys into your bedroom or having sex in different places. Sometimes, getting intimate in an unfamiliar place can be a great way to spice things up and reignite the spark in your relationship if things have begun to get predictable and boring recently. Check out blogs and books to help you get ideas for new positions, and spend some time browsing adult shopping sites together to find toys that you can both enjoy using. 

