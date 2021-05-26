Thursday, May 27, 2021
Mental Health

7 Ways to Focus on Your Mental Health

Staff Reporter
Update Date: May 26, 2021 01:42 AM EDT
(Photo : Pixabay)

A year of isolation and social distance has led to an alarming trend. Mental health issues are on the rise and more adults and teens are struggling than ever before. For many, mental health problems creep up on you and before you realize they are out of control. For others, a sudden experience leads to a quick decline and needs intensive treatment to manage and overcome.

There are ways to focus on keeping yourself mentally healthy before problems start. Here are some of the things you can do daily to help you focus just as much on your mental health as you would your physical health.

Get Outside

Research shows that Vitamin D reduces the severity of mental health issues and can even prevent them. Getting outside without sunscreen for just 30 minutes a day can give you the sunshine you need to keep your mind healthy. The outdoors provides many other benefits especially if you can get outside in nature. Walks in a park are known to lower stress, increase endorphins, and more.

Reduce Stress

Daily stressors are a huge source of mental health struggles. The overwhelm of managing work, house, paying bills, caring for sick family members, children and more has people at their mental health limits. Reducing stress is a critical part of focusing on mental health. Whether you need someone to help you create a schedule so you can better manage your time, someone to help you clean the house each week so it's one less thing to do,

Get Around People (Safely)

If you're concerned about getting sick, it's vital to be around people you love. Find ways to safely get around friends and family so you can start making those connections again. People are made for community and self-isolation can only serve to further deteriorate your mental health. Safer places to go include being outside in smaller groups. So perhaps allowing yourself to go outdoors with a friend or two would help you start to reconnect and still maintain your physical and mental health.

Find Ways to Laugh

Have you ever heard the saying that laughter is the best medicine? It turns out that it's true. Find something that makes you laugh everyday. Smiling and laughing helps to improve mental health. Laughter decreases stress hormones and increases hormones that make your brain react in positive ways.

Exercise

Did you know that just 30 minutes a day of exercise can boost your self-esteem and reduce anxiety? Daily exercise is an important piece of the mental health puzzle. It reduces tension, improves neural growth in the brain as well as reducing inflammation. Exercise can also be used to treat mild depression in some people. In short, exercise makes you feel good. If you want to reduce your risk of mental health problems, or help you overcome them, include exercise in your daily routine.

Eat Healthy Foods

A healthy diet gives your body the nutrients it needs to stay healthy. Don't think of it as "dieting". Think of it as "how can I nourish my body?". When you eat fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, healthy fats and low processed foods, you can reduce inflammation, gain energy, and be healthy overall. Your brain health will benefit from the healthy food choices you make.

Don't be Afraid to Ask for Help

Last of all, if you struggle with anxiety, depression, PTSD or other mental health challenges, there are simple things you can do daily to keep your mind healthier. However, you may need treatment for your mental health issues and that's okay. Asking for help means you recognize you can't do it on your own. Many places like SBtreatment.com offer outpatient therapy, group therapy, family therapy, addiction treatment and more. They provide flexible options so that you can live your life while still getting the mental health care you need.

Mental health issues aren't something you should ignore. While these little things can give you a boost overall, it's important to recognize that some people need more help. It's okay to get treatment for your mental health issues. It doesn't make you weak or a failure. It's nothing different than the people who go to the doctor to treat their strep throat.

