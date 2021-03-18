Thursday, March 18, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Physical Wellness

Everything You Must Know about Gum Disease

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Mar 18, 2021 09:07 AM EDT
Close
 Everything You Must Know about Gum Disease
(Photo : Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels)

Have you spotted blood on your toothbrush when brushing your teeth recently? That bleeding might be a result of gum disease. In its mild form, the condition is known as gingivitis. Individuals with gingivitis have an infection that only affects their gums. 

If you ignore your gingivitis symptoms and don't seek gum disease treatment at the right time, things can get much worse. Specifically, the infection might spread to your bone. A gum infection that spreads beyond the gum line is known as periodontitis. 

Both gingivitis and periodontitis can increase your chances of developing health disorders such as heart disease, pneumonia, diabetes, osteoporosis, and cancer. The only way to prevent such consequences is early detection of the problem followed by treatment. Below are some of the most common symptoms of gum disease and the treatment options available at the moment. 

Gum Disease Symptoms 

Swollen, red gums: During the initial stages, individuals with gum disease develop inflammation along their gum line. The affected area might become tender and brushing and flossing may result in bleeding gums. 

Bad breath: The oral cavity is home to a range of bacteria. These microorganisms feed on your plaque. The more plaque you have in your oral cavity the greater the number of bacteria present there. These bacteria produce toxins that can irritate your teeth and gums and result in a bad odor. If the bad odor doesn't go away even after brushing, you have most likely developed gingivitis. 

Gums getting smaller: If you see your gums shrink and teeth appear longer, you must book an appointment with your dentist. These changes usually take place when bones start to break down due to an infection. The medical term used for this condition is "receding gums". 

Sensitive teeth: If your teeth have become extremely sensitive and you are struggling to drink anything cold, you may be suffering from gum disease. Individuals with tooth sensitivity must not ignore the problem and undergo a thorough dental inspection as early as possible. 

Treatment Options Available for Patients with Gum Disease 

Deep cleaning: If your gum disease gets detected at an early stage, treatment may start with deep cleaning. Unlike regular dental cleaning, which cleans just the region above your gum line, deep cleaning would clean even the area under your gum line. 

Your dentist might also carry out a procedure called scaling. During the procedure, the dentist would scrape off the tartar from both below and above your gum line. You may also need to undergo root planing, a process used to smooth out the rough surfaces of your teeth. 

Medications: As gum disease results from bacterial infection, your treatment might involve the use of antibiotic gel and oral antibiotics. Your dentist may also ask you to take a few doses of an enzyme suppressant following the deep cleaning of your teeth. 

Surgery: If deep cleaning fails to cure your gum disease, you may need to undergo surgery. It can be gum graft surgery or flap surgery. 

Final Words 

You can prevent the onset of gum disease by brushing your teeth and flossing regularly. An annual dental checkup might also help in the prevention and early detection of the problem. 

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

5 Personal Benefits of Going Green

5 Personal Benefits of Going Green

The idea of going green is an initiative that started in April of 1970. Over the last five decades, the movement has steadily garnered traction as the world comes to understand its importance and relevance in our daily lives.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

5 Key Strategies To Improve the Patient Experience

5 Key Strategies To Improve the Patient Experience
How to Stay Healthy During Your Older Years

How to Stay Healthy During Your Older Years
COVID-19 pandemic

Keeping your physical and mental during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
X Ray Fluoroscopy

X Ray Fluoroscopy
Tried and Tested Strategies to Gain More Patients

Tried and Tested Strategies to Gain More Patients
7 Tips on How to Take Care of Your Heart's Health

7 Tips on How to Take Care of Your Heart's Health
Understanding What Reiki Is and Its Benefits

Understanding What Reiki Is and Its Benefits
How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?

How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?
5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home

5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home
Dealing With Depression - Ways To Cope After a Marriage Breakdown

Dealing With Depression - Ways To Cope After a Marriage Breakdown
Common Unexpected Injuries that Result from a Car Accident

Common Unexpected Injuries that Result from a Car Accident
4 Ways to Stay Fit and Healthy at Home Without Going to the Gym

4 Ways to Stay Fit and Healthy at Home Without Going to the Gym
5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief

5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief
5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement

5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement
How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive

How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive
How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform

How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform
7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student

7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student
What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?

What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?
Basic Features of A Surgical Unit

Basic Features of A Surgical Unit
Factors to consider while buying led shop lights

Factors to Consider While Buying Led Shop Lights
The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis

The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis
How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?

How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?
The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing

The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing
4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain

4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain
Yuga Seasons

Here's What You Need to Know About the Yuga Cycle
What is a Personal Injury Settlement?

What is a Personal Injury Settlement?
woman working in wheelchair

The Most Common Causes of Disability
How to Mentally Prepare Yourself for Your Plastic Surgery Experience

How to Mentally Prepare Yourself for Your Plastic Surgery Experience
5 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor When Being Prescribed A New Medication

5 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor When Being Prescribed A New Medication
10 Low-Impact Workouts to Try in 2021

10 Low-Impact Workouts to Try in 2021
5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery

5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery
A Career As Speech-Language Pathologist in Schools

A Career As Speech-Language Pathologist in Schools
Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021

Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021