Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Mar 04, 2021 09:33 AM EST
Although Kombucha has been around for thousands of years, it's seeing a major renaissance and becoming increasingly popular all over the world. For those who are new to kombucha, it is a lightly sparkling fermented tea-based beverage with a unique flavor. It is fermented with a culture of bacteria and yeast, a process to which it owes its distinctive flavor. 

Throughout its history, kombucha has been consumed for its numerous health benefits. But what are the benefits of Kombucha Tea?

It's Great for Your Gut

Properly prepared kombucha is fantastic for your digestive system. Because of the fermentation process and the fact that kombucha is unpasteurized, it contains living good bacteria and enzymes. It is these elements of the beverage that promote the growth of good bacteria in the digestive system. A healthy gut is essential to your overall health including effects on sleep, heart health, skin condition, and weight management. Drinking kombucha for a healthier digestive system comes with many benefits to your health. 

It Contains High Levels of Antioxidants

Due to the fact that kombucha is tea-based, it contains helpful antioxidants called flavonoids. These antioxidants have a host of health benefits. For a start, they've been shown to improve the immune system, making it easier to fight illness. They've been proven to reduce liver toxicity and protect your cells from damage. What's more, they can help lower the likelihood of stroke, heart disease, high cholesterol, and even cancer.  

It's High in B Vitamins

Kombucha is a great source of B vitamins including B1, B6, and B12. B vitamins are vital nutrients that your body needs to remain healthy. Research suggests that B6 can help lower risk of heart disease and it helps the body build red blood cells. B1 promotes heart health and plays a vital role in nerve functions. B12 is highly important, but many people have a B12 deficiency. Drinking kombucha that contains B12 can prevent this deficiency alongside benefitting the nervous system. 

It's a Good Source of Energy 

Another benefit of kombucha is that it provides a healthy energy boost. Due to tea being a main ingredient, it contains caffeine, though not in quantities akin to coffee. Many of us reach for a cup of joe to get an energy hit; however, coffee can have negative effects on the body. Not only is it addictive, but it can also cause an energy slump after the effects wear off and it's not very good for the digestive system. Instead of grabbing a coffee when you need a quick boost, go for kombucha instead for a natural, healthy source of energy. 

Kombucha is fantastic for your health in many ways. The vitamin boost alone is a good reason to start drinking kombucha. Combine this with toxin-fighting antioxidants, good bacteria for a healthy gut, and the fact that it puts some pep in your step, and it's easy to see why kombucha is a great way to improve your health. Drinking kombucha as part of a varied and healthy diet will have you feeling better than ever. 

