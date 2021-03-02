Top Tips for Maintaining a Healthy PSA Level

Close

If you are worried about your PSA levels or have had a PSA test and know they are high, it's essential to figure out a routine that will help you to maintain a healthy prostate-specific antigen rate. Men that don't can be linked with prostate cancer, as high levels are of PSA are synonymous with the disease.

Even when PSA levels aren't cancer-related, it's imperative to keep them low because you never know what will happen as a result. After all, 50% of guys with high prostate-specific antigens will develop the illness. With that in mind, here are the top tips you should consider, especially if you're in a category that has a much higher risk of contracting cancer.

Eat a Balanced Diet

Food is your fuel, hence the saying "you are what you eat". While it can drive you when you're tired and fatigued, it can help you when you need to recover. The impact of certain ingredients on PSA levels is a fantastic example, since the effects can be dramatic and this is highlighted by tomatoes. Studies show that tomatoes can lower PSA levels, as well as reducing the risk of contracting prostate cancer, due to an ingredient called lycopene. You can introduce them into your diet by eating them raw in salads or as a snack.

Lower Stress

More is known about stress now than ever before. Hopefully, this will continue into the future, as stress is a killer that has been plaguing people for centuries. It's not that it will hurt you directly, more that it triggers more powerful and potentially fatal ailments. As well as heart disease and strokes, this includes almost all forms of cancer as there is a link between high PSA levels and high-stress levels - the hormone change is estimated to lead to increased cell mutation. Therefore, learning to decompress by listening to music, exercising or reading should keep your PSA rate down.

Exercise

Speaking of working out, exercising is vital. It's complicated, because a high BMI can result in a lower reading if you have a PSA exam. Getting the blood pumping before a test, on the other hand, can temporarily elevate prostate-specific antigen and give a false positive. Do you want to know how to lower a prostate-specific antigen level? The key is to work out regularly, between 75 and 180 minutes of medium to high-intensity activity per week. Although the impacts aren't directly linked to PSA, the research shows three hours of moderate to intense exercise per week is associated with a higher survival rate in men with prostate cancer.

Get More Vitamin D

Unfortunately, vitamin D isn't a nutrient that's easy to get, even though it's readily accessible. This is because the sun doesn't always shine, and when it does, you might not want to spend too much time in the rising temperatures when ultraviolet light is connected to skin cancer. Yet vitamin D deficiency has been connected to a higher risk of having prostate cancer, while people with higher levels of vitamin D have lower levels of PSA. Whether you get it by absorbing more sunlight or taking specialised tablets, focusing on vitamin D is essential.

The above pointers are transferable across a range of health issues. Still, that doesn't make them any less effective, not when the science points to the effects they have on PSA levels and prostate cancer.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare