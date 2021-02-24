4 Steps for Creating a Menopausal Weight Management Plan

Close

Even though menopause is a highly individual process, weight gain and slowed metabolism are among some of its most common symptoms. In fact, it is estimated that women can gain up to 5 pounds during the menopausal transition. However, due to genetic predispositions and a sedentary lifestyle, some gain more weight than others.

Luckily, there is an easy way to keep your weight under control! All you need to do is create a menopausal weight management plan. To make that easier for you, we created a list of steps that will help make that plan as effective as possible. Check it out!

Examine Your Dietary Habits

Changing your dietary habits is one of the most important parts of creating a menopausal weight management plan. For instance, you might want to start taking dietary supplements. And once you take a look at one Provitalize review, you should realize that they can be surprisingly effective.

Menopause leads to a low level of estrogen causing blood vessels to become more permeable to fluids. As a result, your brain cells cannot get the oxygen and nutrients they need to function properly, which can leave you feeling completely out of sorts. And it is hard to stay in a good mood if you feel like crap all day long!

The right supplements will allow you to feel better. Thanks to the increased intake of nutrients and vitamins, your cravings for junk food will be reduced and help you manage your weight more effectively.

Visit Your Gynecologist or Your GP

If you find dealing with menopausal weight gain really challenging, you might want to visit your gynecologist or talk to a GP. Why is that the case?

First, it is important to stress that menopause is not the cause of weight gain. In fact, you are likely to lose weight during the early years of perimenopause because your periods become more irregular or stop altogether, and your estrogen levels fall.

Yes, that is right! If you are a woman in your late forties or early fifties with normal eating and exercise habits, you are probably not going to gain that many pounds as you head into menopause.

You certainly might gain some weight if you have got a thyroid condition or are taking drugs that stimulate your appetite. Otherwise, serious weight gain only happens after you have entered postmenopause. Why is that the case?

Estrogen plays an important role in balancing body fat and metabolism. When estrogen levels drop, it is possible for fat storage levels to rise even though calories are being metabolized just fine. Estradiol is also important, as it can help remove fat from the liver and muscle tissue.

In conclusion, if your estrogen and estradiol levels are low, the excess fat that is not being processed correctly gets deposited in the body instead. That is what your GP or gynecologist can help you with! They can prepare a treatment plan that will allow you to rebalance the hormones in your body and effectively lose weight.

Buy a Smart Digital Scale

Do you want to make your weight management plan more effective? Consider buying a smart digital scale! Such scales have many interesting features that can take your weight management efforts to the next level. On top of showing you how much you weigh, they can provide you with information related to many other interesting parameters. (Check out our post on the best smart scales for more information!)

When it comes to the modern scales market, there are three different types of scales - standard, smart and health-oriented. All three are excellent weight management helpers, but smart scales are the most effective out of them all, as they can show you a lot of useful data about your body, such as:

Body Mass Index (BMI) - BMI is a formula that helps determine if your body is overweight. Measuring it helps diagnose obesity and health issues related to being overweight or underweight.

Body Fat Percentage - This parameter is essential for those who want to build muscle mass and burn fat.

Body Water Percentage - It helps determine how much water your body contains. Moreover, it can help you figure out how much water you need to consume on a daily basis.

Some smart scales feature additional sensors that can be connected to apps. In addition to all of the parameters mentioned above, some smart scales can also compute your basal metabolic rate, which can be really useful while creating a menopausal weight management plan.

While these parameters are essential for weight management, they are not the most interesting feature of this innovative device. And that feature is its ability to recognize changes in your body based on data and make adjustments to your weight management program automatically. Quite convenient, right?

Choose the Right Exercise

Menopausal weight management can get surprisingly difficult if you dislike exercising. Fortunately, there is an easy way to make physical activity fun! All you need to do is choose the right exercise.

There are two main areas to focus on when choosing the right exercise for your menopausal weight management program. The first one is the type of exercise that you will be going for. The second one is getting a workout buddy or figuring out the best way to exercise on your own.

There are several types of exercises that may be appropriate for your weight loss program. Some good examples are walking, jogging, swimming, or biking. Motorized machines such as stationary bikes and treadmills can also be helpful for some people.

And exercise can turn out to be even more fun if you have a friend who is willing to accompany you. They will help you stay motivated to keep on pushing on!

The Bottom Line: Do Not Give Up

Staying motivated to exercise on a regular basis can prove to be quite challenging. Nevertheless, it is one of the most important parts of creating a menopausal weight management plan.

Luckily, there are many ways to ensure that you will not end up giving up after a few days! You can get a workout buddy, start listening to motivational podcasts or motivate yourself with your inner monologue.

Aside from exercising, remember that you need to have a healthy and balanced diet. You can also consider coming up with an effective supplementation regime. And if you have any doubts, you might want to discuss them with your GP! Once you do that, you are very likely to lose weight and start leading a much healthier lifestyle in no time!

