Friday, February 26, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Counsel & Heal Buzz

5 Key Strategies To Improve the Patient Experience

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Feb 24, 2021 03:43 PM EST
Close
 5 Key Strategies To Improve the Patient Experience
(Photo : 5 Key Strategies To Improve the Patient Experience)

The patient experience describes the sum of interactions patients have with the healthcare system. It also includes how patients perceive these interactions. It is an essential factor, as patients are at the heart of most things in the healthcare industry.

Naturally, improving the patient experience of your customers should be one of your priorities. After all, they are the ones who are paying for the treatments. Nonetheless, with new strategies being developed for better patient communication and engagement, it can be challenging to choose the right ones.

In this article, we focus on five key strategies that can help you improve the patient experience. If you wish to be more consumer-focused, read on.

Put Patient Journey in the Heart of Your Marketing Strategy

Modern healthcare centers have to focus on better engagement and communication with patients. They also have to involve them more in the decision-making process regarding their treatment.

This is why going patient-focused is crucial. Patient journey maps are an excellent way to analyze and understand the customer experience, as well as identify the various touchpoints that need to be improved.

Once a clear picture of the patient journey has been built, you can start implementing some new digital solutions. These include specific software (such as dental practice management software) as well as:

  • Chatbots and AI assistants. This is a modern approach and a great way to communicate with patients in a more personalized manner. Other than improving the patient experience, it allows you to address their questions 24/7. This can be particularly important when the office or healthcare facility is closed for some reason.

  • Mobile apps. Providing mobile applications for patients can help improve their overall user experience, as well as ensure they don't lose track of their appointments and other valuable information related to the treatment, such as doctor's suggestions or next therapies and screenings. If possible, take advantage of push notifications and SMS messages to keep patients up-to-date about important events and developments during the treatment process. Integrate your mobile application with your existing CRM solution to keep track of patient details from one system, including demographic info and insurance details (if applicable). This will help you better understand your target group, which will prove invaluable during your marketing activities later on.

Listening to Patients' Voices

If you want to know what your patients are thinking, the most straightforward way is to listen to them. Thankfully, there are various ways by which you can engage with them. For example, you can create a survey and distribute it to each of your patients. This will help them understand their needs and expectations, the changes they would like to see, or any other issues that they think need changing. 

Remember that by listening to patients' voices, you can better anticipate their needs and improve their experience within your business.

Use Better Communication Methods

In previous years, the best way of communicating with patients was through print media. Those included pamphlets, articles in magazines, and in-house publications like newsletters. However, in today's digital era, companies are taking another route when it comes to communication with their customers.

Nowadays, healthcare businesses focus on creating an online presence for their brand and activities - preferably in the form of a website or social media profile. With this, they will have the opportunity to share information quickly between customers, even to people who may not have been updated on recent events or new offerings that the firm has made available. 

Create a Customer Experience Department

A customer experience department should be a part of every healthcare institution, especially when it comes to handling certain issues. In case your customers are unhappy with the healthcare products you have provided, they can easily express their problems and communicate with you. As such, it is important for your firm to work with the customer service team to provide a personalized solution that will cater to their needs.

Be Proactive in Addressing Patient Concerns and Issues

No matter how many strategies you apply to improve the patient experience, if you ignore issues affecting your customers, everything will still fall short. For this reason, you need to take proactive steps in addressing concerns that may arise from administrative issues or problems that may occur during patient interactions with your staff or organization. 

After all, being proactive in identifying these concerns and acting on them promptly can be one of the best ways you can improve the patient experience at your healthcare facility.

The Bottom Line

While the strategies mentioned above are all very effective ways to improve the patient experience at your healthcare institution, continuing to improve these is also essential. Improvement is not meant to be done at once and then stopped. Instead, it should be continuous so that you can find more and more ways to make your patient engagement higher and therefore gain better results from your efforts. 

We hope that after reading this article, you have a better understanding of what strategies you can use to improve your patients' experience and ensure them that choosing your business was a decision they won't regret. Good luck. 

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?

How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?

Department stores need to have proper inventory management software. However, the retail industry is nothing different. It is necessary to use the tools accordingly and integrate the software in your business thoroughly. This provides a better customisation and automation option that helps to save money and you guys can stay on the same page.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief

5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief
5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement

5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement
How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive

How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive
How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform

How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform
7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student

7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student
What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?

What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?
Basic Features of A Surgical Unit

Basic Features of A Surgical Unit
Factors to consider while buying led shop lights

Factors to Consider While Buying Led Shop Lights
The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis

The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis
How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?

How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?
The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing

The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing
4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain

4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain
Yuga Seasons

Here's What You Need to Know About the Yuga Cycle
What is a Personal Injury Settlement?

What is a Personal Injury Settlement?
woman working in wheelchair

The Most Common Causes of Disability
How to Mentally Prepare Yourself for Your Plastic Surgery Experience

How to Mentally Prepare Yourself for Your Plastic Surgery Experience
5 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor When Being Prescribed A New Medication

5 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor When Being Prescribed A New Medication
10 Low-Impact Workouts to Try in 2021

10 Low-Impact Workouts to Try in 2021
5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery

5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery
A Career As Speech-Language Pathologist in Schools

A Career As Speech-Language Pathologist in Schools
Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021

Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021
Why More and More People Do Dry January

Why More and More People Do Dry January
How Can Reading Help With Your Mental Health? + 5 Helpful Reading Tips

How Can Reading Help With Your Mental Health? + 5 Helpful Reading Tips
Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy
How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?

How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?
Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation

Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation
How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery

How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery
Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential

Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential
Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?

Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?
An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents

An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents
5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage

5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage
Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?

Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?
How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too

How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too