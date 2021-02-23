How to Stay Healthy During Your Older Years

Close

When we were a young teenager or even in our 20s, we probably rarely thought about our health. A lot of young people think they can stay up as late as they like, eat and drink exactly what they want, and their bodies will just be able to cope with it all. For a lot of young people, the only time their general health is a problem is either when they're feeling severely unwell or if it's affecting their appearance. Unfortunately, as we get older, we have to think about our health much more. With that in mind, here are some of the ways you can improve your health during your older years.

Look after your sight

One of the most important things when it comes to our general wellbeing is our eyesight. It's the thing that allows us to enjoy reading books, see our family members and most importantly, spot any hazards that we could trip over and seriously injure ourselves. Unfortunately, as we get older, many of us find that our vision deteriorates. For some people, this might mean you simply need to start wearing glasses or update your glasses prescription. For others, and especially for those suffering from cataracts, more serious steps are needed to improve your eyesight. Although cataracts surgery improves the overall health of your sight, it can often actually negatively affect the quality and range of your vision. To avoid problems like these, seek the help of a doctor who can fit you with a Panoptix lens. These not only reduce blurry zones in your vision but can also correct and sharpen your vision and help you see brighter, more vivid colours.

Look after your hearing

Another important thing to look after is your hearing. Just like your sight, it allows you to enjoy entertainment like the radio, hear the stories your family has to tell you and also help warn you of any immediate danger, like a fire alarm or a car horn. If you find you are struggling to hear what other people are saying, consider getting a hearing aid. These work like a mini sound system for your ears. A small microphone picks up any noise around you and a small speaker amplifies the noise in your ear so it is easier to hear. While these devices can't reverse hearing problems, they can help you live a much happier and easier life dealing with these problems.

Stay active

Although old age might make certain muscles and bones ache more than when we were younger, that shouldn't be an excuse not to use them. Make sure you stay active by going on regular walks.

If you don't want to spend large amounts of time outside in the cold, look to see if there are any light exercise classes in your community that would be suitable for you. Not only are these a great way of keeping fit, they also a great way of meeting new friends and socializing with people.

