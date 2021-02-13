7 Tips on How to Take Care of Your Heart's Health

Close

We all know it is vital to take care of our hearts, but we may not know how to go about it. Cardiovascular diseases cause 1 in 3 deaths, making them a leading killer globally.

The good thing is that cardiovascular diseases are highly preventable. You are sure to evade life-threatening issues that come with heart problems with proper heart care. From maintaining a healthy heart diet to staying active and using the Detonic powder, here are five practical ways you can start your heart care journey today:

1. Reduce Your Salt Intake

A rich in salt diet can lead to high blood pressure, which increases the chances of developing stroke or heart disease. When shopping for food, select food items with less than 1.5 salt or 0.6g sodium per 100g if possible.

2. Consumption of Healthy Fats

We need healthy fats in our bodies; however, trans-fats increase our risk of developing heart diseases. Trans-fats are processed fats present in packaged kinds of margarine, fried fast foods and snacks to add flavour.

By eliminating these fats from our diet, we allow the proper flow of blood through our body. When buying food items, ensure they have 0 per cent trans fats for a healthy heart.

3. Cut Back on Sugar

There may not be any connection that links sugar intake with possible heart damage. But the excessive intake of sugar leads to the increased weight, which can be a risk to your heart's health increases your risk of diabetes and heart disease.

4. Maintain a Healthy Weight

By maintaining a healthy weight, you reduce the risk of contracting heart diseases, diabetes, and stroke. If you exercise for like 30 minutes a day and reduce the number of calories intake to 200-300 calories less, you will get closer to achieving a healthy heart.

5. Get Enough Sleep

Getting enough sleep helps in keeping your heart healthy. Sleep deprivation leads to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, even if you still maintain healthy eating habits and stay fit. Research shows that people who sleep less than 6 hours a day are more likely to develop a heart attack than people who sleep for more than 6 hours a day.

Therefore, getting 7 to 8 hours of sleep reduces the risk of having heart-related problems in most adults.

6. Avoid Sitting for Too Long

Staying seated for long hours is dangerous to your health. It may be inevitable, especially if your career demands so, but it may cause a massive risk to your heart's condition.

Health experts insist on the importance of moving around throughout the day or opting for a standing work station to ensure mobility.

7. Quit Alcohol and Smoking

Smokers are at a greater risk of having heart attacks compared to those who don't smoke. Smoking harms the arteries, reduces the levels of oxygen in the blood and raises blood pressure. It will help if you quit smoking if you want to maintain a healthy heart.

On the other hand, too much alcohol disrupts normal heart rhythms, causes damage to the heart muscles, and leads to high blood pressure. It is essential to maintain moderate intakes of alcohol for a healthier heart.

