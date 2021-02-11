Close

(Photo : 5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home)

Having acne sucks, especially if it's the persistent kind that won't seem to go away no matter how much you wash your face. While visiting a dermatologist may help you find a solution that works, it's not practical for everything. Scheduling an appointment with the dermatologist is inconvenient and can often cost a ton, even if you have insurance. That's why we recommend trying some of these at-home acne skincare products and solutions to care for your skin from the comfort of your own home.

1. Use Dermatologist-Approved-and-Recommended Products

Just because you don't feel like making an appointment with a dermatologist doesn't mean you can't use dermatologist-recommended products. These types of acne skin care products are tested and verified by experts, meaning you know they work. Rodan + Fields has an entire line of acne and breakout products that dermatologists love. You'll find a wide assortment of acne washes, clarifying masks, toners, and more to help you say goodbye to acne for good. Use them on a daily basis in the morning and evening to see the best results.

2. Try a Natural Remedy

While having a dermatologist-tested line of acne skin care products in your arsenal is crucial, there are a few other natural remedies you can try using products from your pantry. Researchers believe apple cider vinegar can kill off acne-causing bacteria as well as reduce the appearance of scars when used on the face. Another time-tested trick is making a honey and cinnamon mask. Both of these ingredients are anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and have antioxidants to help your skin recover after a breakout.

3. Keep Your Sheets Clean

Strange as it may sound, your sheet-washing habits could have a direct effect on your acne. When you don't wash your sheets for a while, all of the bacteria, dirt, and oil left on your head every night could start accumulating. As you toss and turn, these contaminants can press into the skin of your face and cause acne. Consider washing your sheets once a week to prevent acne. If that's not working, you may just want to refresh your pillowcase every couple of days by tossing them in the dryer on high heat to kill bacteria.

4. Skip the Hair Styling Products

Do you style your hair a lot? If so, that could be a major contributor to your breakouts. Many hair products contain oils, fragrances, and other irritants that can clog your pores and produce pimples. In particular, you may notice tiny bumps along the back of your neck, hairline, and forehead. To stop this, look for products that note they won't clog pores, are oil-free, or are non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic. If you're concerned with making major changes to your hair care routine, switch out your hair products one at a time to see which product is the biggest culprit.

5. Lower Your Milk Intake

Studies have shown that drinking cow's milk may lead to acne breakouts, reports the American Academy of Dermatology. Scientists don't know the exact cause, but a leading theory is that the hormones in the milk cause inflammation in your body that clogs pores. Because of that, it's a good idea to test decreasing your milk consumption. Try switching to soy or oat milk instead and see if your acne improves.

Try These At-Home Acne Tips Now

Your no. 1 defense against acne is a regimen of quality acne skincare products. When you combine this with the other tips we mentioned, you'll have a great chance of fighting off your acne without seeing a dermatologist.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare