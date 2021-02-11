Friday, February 12, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Physical Wellness

5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home

Staff Reporter
Update Date: Feb 11, 2021 11:23 AM EST
Close
 5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home
(Photo : 5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home)

Having acne sucks, especially if it's the persistent kind that won't seem to go away no matter how much you wash your face. While visiting a dermatologist may help you find a solution that works, it's not practical for everything. Scheduling an appointment with the dermatologist is inconvenient and can often cost a ton, even if you have insurance. That's why we recommend trying some of these at-home acne skincare products and solutions to care for your skin from the comfort of your own home.

1. Use Dermatologist-Approved-and-Recommended Products

Just because you don't feel like making an appointment with a dermatologist doesn't mean you can't use dermatologist-recommended products. These types of acne skin care products are tested and verified by experts, meaning you know they work. Rodan + Fields has an entire line of acne and breakout products that dermatologists love. You'll find a wide assortment of acne washes, clarifying masks, toners, and more to help you say goodbye to acne for good. Use them on a daily basis in the morning and evening to see the best results.

2. Try a Natural Remedy

While having a dermatologist-tested line of acne skin care products in your arsenal is crucial, there are a few other natural remedies you can try using products from your pantry. Researchers believe apple cider vinegar can kill off acne-causing bacteria as well as reduce the appearance of scars when used on the face. Another time-tested trick is making a honey and cinnamon mask. Both of these ingredients are anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and have antioxidants to help your skin recover after a breakout.

3. Keep Your Sheets Clean

Strange as it may sound, your sheet-washing habits could have a direct effect on your acne. When you don't wash your sheets for a while, all of the bacteria, dirt, and oil left on your head every night could start accumulating. As you toss and turn, these contaminants can press into the skin of your face and cause acne. Consider washing your sheets once a week to prevent acne. If that's not working, you may just want to refresh your pillowcase every couple of days by tossing them in the dryer on high heat to kill bacteria.

4. Skip the Hair Styling Products

Do you style your hair a lot? If so, that could be a major contributor to your breakouts. Many hair products contain oils, fragrances, and other irritants that can clog your pores and produce pimples. In particular, you may notice tiny bumps along the back of your neck, hairline, and forehead. To stop this, look for products that note they won't clog pores, are oil-free, or are non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic. If you're concerned with making major changes to your hair care routine, switch out your hair products one at a time to see which product is the biggest culprit.

5. Lower Your Milk Intake

Studies have shown that drinking cow's milk may lead to acne breakouts, reports the American Academy of Dermatology. Scientists don't know the exact cause, but a leading theory is that the hormones in the milk cause inflammation in your body that clogs pores. Because of that, it's a good idea to test decreasing your milk consumption. Try switching to soy or oat milk instead and see if your acne improves.

Try These At-Home Acne Tips Now

Your no. 1 defense against acne is a regimen of quality acne skincare products. When you combine this with the other tips we mentioned, you'll have a great chance of fighting off your acne without seeing a dermatologist.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?

What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?

Suppose you're one of those people who want to fix their eye problems such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, or even astigmatism without having to use eyeglasses or contact lenses every so often.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

woman working in wheelchair

The Most Common Causes of Disability
How to Mentally Prepare Yourself for Your Plastic Surgery Experience

How to Mentally Prepare Yourself for Your Plastic Surgery Experience
5 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor When Being Prescribed A New Medication

5 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor When Being Prescribed A New Medication
10 Low-Impact Workouts to Try in 2021

10 Low-Impact Workouts to Try in 2021
5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery

5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery
A Career As Speech-Language Pathologist in Schools

A Career As Speech-Language Pathologist in Schools
Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021

Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021
Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021

Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021
How Can Reading Help With Your Mental Health? + 5 Helpful Reading Tips

How Can Reading Help With Your Mental Health? + 5 Helpful Reading Tips
Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy
How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?

How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?
Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation

Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation
How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery

How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery
Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential

Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential
Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?

Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?
An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents

An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents
5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage

5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage
Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?

Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?
How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too

How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too
5 Things to Know About Eye Surgery Medical Malpractice

5 Things to Know About Eye Surgery Medical Malpractice
4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health

4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health
How to Recover from an Illness or Injury

How to Recover from an Illness or Injury
Covid

How to Manage Your Mental Health During COVID-19
AI Breakthroughs in the Medical Industry

AI Breakthroughs in the Medical Industry
eConsulting in Addiction is Trending Amidst The Covid-19 Concerns

eConsulting in Addiction is Trending Amidst The Covid-19 Concerns
How does a Sudden Change in Weather Lead to Health Problems

How does a Sudden Change in Weather Lead to Health Problems
Do You Have Any of These Lesser-Known Symptoms of Stress?

Do You Have Any of These Lesser-Known Symptoms of Stress?
What to Expect from a Health Information Tech Career

What to Expect from a Health Information Tech Career
Vegetable Gardening Know-how: A Basic Guide for Neophyte Gardeners

Vegetable Gardening Know-how: A Basic Guide for Neophyte Gardeners
5 Reasons Why You Should Never Overlook Your Mental Health

5 Reasons Why You Should Never Overlook Your Mental Health
What Are the Signs That HGH Deficiency Is Cured?

What Are the Signs That HGH Deficiency Is Cured?
Exploring Nursing Careers: Which One is Right for You?

Exploring Nursing Careers: Which One is Right for You?
How to Take Care of Breast Implants after Surgery

How to Take Care of Breast Implants after Surgery