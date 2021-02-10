Friday, February 12, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Mental Health

Dealing With Depression - Ways To Cope After a Marriage Breakdown

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Feb 10, 2021 08:54 AM EST
Close
 Dealing With Depression - Ways To Cope After a Marriage Breakdown
(Photo : Dealing With Depression - Ways To Cope After a Marriage Breakdown)

The unfortunate fact is that the breakdown of your marriage can be extremely traumatic. You may experience many negative emotions. Foremost of these could be a feeling of depression or loss. This is true no matter how briefly (or long) you were together, and also whether or not you have children. Even if you were the person who initiated the divorce it's extremely likely that you may feel a sense of depression. You may find these feelings difficult to cope with. In this article we're going to outline some ways that you can deal with this, and also how to move on after your divorce. 

1. Take Time For Yourself

The first thing you have to realize is that divorce is an emotionally devastating experience. This means that it's important to take time for yourself. Understand that in the days and months following your divorce, you're not going to be functioning at 100% and that's okay. Give yourself permission to take a break and rethink your life. 

2. Don't Go Through This Alone

It's also important that you don't go through this alone. You need to develop a support network. Bottling up your feelings and emotions can be extremely unhealthy and may lead to problems with depression and anxiety. This may also lead to problems with stress and substance abuse says Johnny K - owner of True Life Recovery detox program in Orange County, CA. This is why it's so important that you avoid isolating yourself and find someone you can talk to. This can be either a close friend or family member. You may also want to consider joining a support group. Talking with other people who have recently divorced can be tremendously beneficial. 

3. Avoid Conflicts With Your Ex 

It's also important that you avoid any type of conflict with your spouse. Doing this can be extremely stressful and produce many negative feelings. Ideally you should restrict contact with your spouse to the bare minimum. If you have to talk to them, do not allow your discussion to turn into a fight. Stop things before they reach that point. Also, try to be as cordial as possible and do not get into power struggles with them. In fact, it's probably best to communicate through lawyers as often as you can. 

4. Maintain Your Health 

After going through a divorce, many people allow their physical health to degrade. This is something you should avoid because it will only make you feel more depressed. Avoid spending your days in bed, crying, and abusing any sort of drugs or alcohol to deal with your feelings. Instead take up a new exercise program, eat better, and make sure to get enough sleep. Doing this will make you feel a lot better, and also help you work through negative emotions. 

5. Let Go And Accept The Situation 

One of the most important things you need to do after a divorce is simply let go and accept the situation. You need to learn how to accept what has happened and release all negative emotions or thoughts which you may have. Hanging onto bitterness, resentment, and negative feelings will only make the situation worse. Don't be that person. Let go of negativity and you will immediately start to feel better. This may be difficult if you've suffered through a messy divorce and still have feelings for the person, but ultimately it's something which must be done. 

6. Try to Have Fun 

Just because you're divorced doesn't mean that it's the end of the world. It's important that you avoid moping around and feeling like the weight of the world is on your shoulders. You have to remember to enjoy life and make time to have fun. This can mean spending the day with your friends, dedicating time to new hobbies, or even going to the movies. 

7. Consider Seeing New People 

The fact is that you're going to eventually want to start dating someone new. Getting into a new relationship is one of the best ways to move on from your divorce and your old spouse. It will also help you to put things into perspective. That being said, this isn't for everyone. There are certain things to keep in mind if you're going to start dating again. 

It's important that you're actually over your ex. You should also take things slow. Don't be in a rush to jump into a new relationship and watch out for people who seem too perfect (and be especially careful when using internet dating sites). Pay close attention to your feelings and emotions. Also, if you have children then it's extremely important to be careful when dating new people. 

8. Visit a Therapist 

If none of this is helping, then maybe it's time to see a therapist. This is probably a good idea for anyone who has recently gone through a divorce. A therapist can help you with many things. They can allow you to vent negative emotions and get things off your chest. They can also help you come to terms with what has happened, and help you find a way to move past your divorce. Also, if your depression is particularly brutal, a therapist may prescribe medication to get you through this period. 

9. Keep a Journal 

Another great therapy tool is to simply keep a journal of this experience. Journaling is a great way to get your frustrations and negative feelings out onto paper. Doing this will also help you cope and get through difficult times. Writing is also a good way to reduce stress, make sense of what has happened, and reduce the trauma of your divorce. 

10. Reinvent Yourself

If there's one good thing about divorce, it's that you're given the chance to do new things. whether you wanted the divorce or not, it means that you're now free of your spouse and can do whatever you want. This is an opportunity to completely reinvent yourself. That could mean moving to a different part of the country, taking up a new hobby, or transforming your body. The sky's the limit!

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?

What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?

Suppose you're one of those people who want to fix their eye problems such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, or even astigmatism without having to use eyeglasses or contact lenses every so often.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

woman working in wheelchair

The Most Common Causes of Disability
How to Mentally Prepare Yourself for Your Plastic Surgery Experience

How to Mentally Prepare Yourself for Your Plastic Surgery Experience
5 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor When Being Prescribed A New Medication

5 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor When Being Prescribed A New Medication
10 Low-Impact Workouts to Try in 2021

10 Low-Impact Workouts to Try in 2021
5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery

5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery
A Career As Speech-Language Pathologist in Schools

A Career As Speech-Language Pathologist in Schools
Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021

Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021
Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021

Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021
How Can Reading Help With Your Mental Health? + 5 Helpful Reading Tips

How Can Reading Help With Your Mental Health? + 5 Helpful Reading Tips
Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy
How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?

How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?
Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation

Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation
How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery

How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery
Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential

Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential
Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?

Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?
An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents

An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents
5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage

5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage
Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?

Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?
How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too

How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too
5 Things to Know About Eye Surgery Medical Malpractice

5 Things to Know About Eye Surgery Medical Malpractice
4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health

4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health
How to Recover from an Illness or Injury

How to Recover from an Illness or Injury
Covid

How to Manage Your Mental Health During COVID-19
AI Breakthroughs in the Medical Industry

AI Breakthroughs in the Medical Industry
eConsulting in Addiction is Trending Amidst The Covid-19 Concerns

eConsulting in Addiction is Trending Amidst The Covid-19 Concerns
How does a Sudden Change in Weather Lead to Health Problems

How does a Sudden Change in Weather Lead to Health Problems
Do You Have Any of These Lesser-Known Symptoms of Stress?

Do You Have Any of These Lesser-Known Symptoms of Stress?
What to Expect from a Health Information Tech Career

What to Expect from a Health Information Tech Career
Vegetable Gardening Know-how: A Basic Guide for Neophyte Gardeners

Vegetable Gardening Know-how: A Basic Guide for Neophyte Gardeners
5 Reasons Why You Should Never Overlook Your Mental Health

5 Reasons Why You Should Never Overlook Your Mental Health
What Are the Signs That HGH Deficiency Is Cured?

What Are the Signs That HGH Deficiency Is Cured?
Exploring Nursing Careers: Which One is Right for You?

Exploring Nursing Careers: Which One is Right for You?
How to Take Care of Breast Implants after Surgery

How to Take Care of Breast Implants after Surgery