Friday, February 12, 2021
Common Unexpected Injuries that Result from a Car Accident

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Feb 09, 2021 03:04 PM EST
(Photo : Common Unexpected Injuries that Result from a Car Accident )

There are tens of thousands of car accidents in the U.S. every year. Many of them involve injuries. And some of them, which are far too many, involve serious injuries. Something else that is not uncommon is for the physical effects of an accident to show later, sometimes days later. When this happens, it is important to know what to do. 

Severity of Injury Doesn't Depend on Severity of the Accident

What many people may not realize is that the physical symptoms of an injury aren't always immediately known. This is due to the fact that they usually experience a significant rush of adrenaline and other endorphins that dull pain and inhibit sensors and indicators of damage and injury. Sometimes it can be the next day or even a few days later before certain issues begin to display themselves. Such as:

Back, Shoulder, and Neck Pain

These are some of the most common areas affected in auto accidents because they are the ones which move the most violently. The torso, hips, and legs are pretty secure in the seat. When the adrenaline and other natural pain inhibitors kick in, it may be a full day or two before the true soreness is revealed.

Brain Injuries

Not only do these not always show up immediately, it may even be longer than several days. Brain injuries can start off small and expand and grow if left untreated. It could be weeks after an accident that a person begins to display speech difficulties, trouble remembering things, irrational behavior, or any other symptom(s) of neurological damage.

Whiplash

Whiplash used to be a much more broad term to describe an injury sustained from a car accident. Decades ago, whiplash was nearly anything involving the lower head to the upper back. But what it is by definition is a specific neck injury caused by the rapid, violent back-and-forth movement of the head.

This usually occurs in an accident in which you are rear-ended by another vehicle. It creates a motion where the head snaps back into the seat or headrest, then forward towards the steering wheel (which can also cause the next injury on the list), and then back into the headrest again. The speed at which this happens can cause anything from moderate to severe neck and shoulder pain.

Concussions 

The steering wheel, as well as the dashboard, side window, display center, and anywhere else your head can make impact with can cause a concussion. The symptoms often do not show up for hours or even a few days later. 

When they do it can be slurred speech, disorientation, and extreme tiredness. It is vitally important that people who have recently received a concussion do not fall asleep untreated. This may lead to further and possibly, long-term damage.

What to Do

So, what can you do if you find yourself find the situation where you might have suffered one or more of these injuries? Well, the obvious answer is that you will need medical attention. But what about insurance, any passengers, the other driver, your vehicle, and everything else? 

Eliot M. Houman Founding Partner at The Accident Guys explains, "After a car accident, it is important that you document the damage of all vehicles involved. One of the best ways to do this is to use your cell phone and take as many pictures of the vehicles and accident scene as possible, including pictures of the other parties insurance information and driver's license. These photos can be critical to your claim."

This is where having a qualified accident lawyer with a proven track record is important. When you are dealing with your health and possibly even your life, assuming that everything is fine could be a costly mistake.

