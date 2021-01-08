Monday, January 11, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Counsel & Heal Buzz

5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery

Staff Reporter
Update Date: Jan 08, 2021 02:43 PM EST
Close
 5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery
(Photo : 5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery)

Earlier this year, The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) conducted a survey and discovered that almost 50% of respondents said that they would be open to getting their first plastic surgery in the near future.

But if we go back a mere 6 years, a similar 2014 survey found that only 17% of those surveyed would consider plastic surgery, and 49% were categorically against the idea.

That's a massive shift in attitudes in less than a decade. So, what has changed? Why are so many more people open to getting plastic surgery these days?

1. The Daily Zoom Calls

COVID-19 has forced millions of people to work from home, which has also forced them to look at their own faces on Zoom every morning. Every video call is a chance to stare at the top half of your body and obsess over the parts that you don't love. By Day 30, you start to ask yourself if it's time to increase your breast size or get a nose job.

You're not alone. The plastic surgery industry has experienced a bit of a mini-boom during COVID-19.

2. The Quarantine 15

These plastic surgery clinics are also being flooded with calls from people looking to schedule a body contouring treatment or a liposuction procedure.

Public gyms are closed. Everyone is stress eating. Nobody is motivated to look good because nobody is going anywhere. This is all combining to create a social phenomenon called The Quarantine 15.

Not unlike the infamous Freshman 15, this weight gain is also brought on by a massive lifestyle shift. So if you're struggling with your waistline, you're not alone.

3. Millennials Want to Stay Young Forever

You're waiting for the signs of ageing to actually show up on your face? Ok Boomer. 

Plastic surgery numbers are on the rise among Millennial-aged people, and many of them consider it a preventative step.

People under the age of 34 are now having more cosmetic surgery procedures than people from the 51-64 age group. They accounted for 25% of all plastic surgery patients in the year 2018, and those numbers are not expected to slow down.

4. Celebrity Openness

Another big part of the societal shift in attitudes has come from A-list actors and celebrities.

In previous generations, we would see celebs downplay (or lie about) any procedures that they may have had. Now, however, megastars like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian speak very openly and candidly about the work that they've had done.

5. Better Technology and Better Results

One of the things that used to scare people away from cosmetic surgery was fear of the recovery process.

Take liposuction, for example. Twenty years ago, the procedures were not nearly as gentle as they are today. In today's modern age, micro-cannulas are used and the fat is liquefied. This means easy extraction, with no pain or bruising.

Plastic surgery is no longer reserved for the rich and famous. Regular people with regular jobs are now getting boob jobs and liposuctions every single day. The technology is more accessible and affordable, while also leading to better results.

So, if you're thinking about a procedure, you might have to get on a waiting list!

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Spinal muscular atrophy is a group of genetic diseases that affects about 1 of every 6,000 to 10,000 births. It's an incurable motor neuron condition that occurs in babies of all races and genders.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy
How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?

How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?
Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation

Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation
How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery

How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery
Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential

Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential
Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?

Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?
An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents

An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents
5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage

5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage
Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?

Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?
How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too

How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too
5 Things to Know About Eye Surgery Medical Malpractice

5 Things to Know About Eye Surgery Medical Malpractice
4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health

4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health
How to Recover from an Illness or Injury

How to Recover from an Illness or Injury
Covid

How to Manage Your Mental Health During COVID-19
Stressed Out? Will Moving to the Suburbs Help Your Mental Health?

Stressed Out? Will Moving to the Suburbs Help Your Mental Health?
AI Breakthroughs in the Medical Industry

AI Breakthroughs in the Medical Industry
eConsulting in Addiction is Trending Amidst The Covid-19 Concerns

eConsulting in Addiction is Trending Amidst The Covid-19 Concerns
How does a Sudden Change in Weather Lead to Health Problems

How does a Sudden Change in Weather Lead to Health Problems
Do You Have Any of These Lesser-Known Symptoms of Stress?

Do You Have Any of These Lesser-Known Symptoms of Stress?
What to Expect from a Health Information Tech Career

What to Expect from a Health Information Tech Career
Vegetable Gardening Know-how: A Basic Guide for Neophyte Gardeners

Vegetable Gardening Know-how: A Basic Guide for Neophyte Gardeners
5 Reasons Why You Should Never Overlook Your Mental Health

5 Reasons Why You Should Never Overlook Your Mental Health
What Are the Signs That HGH Deficiency Is Cured?

What Are the Signs That HGH Deficiency Is Cured?
Does Medicaid Cover Pregnancy?

Does Medicaid Cover Pregnancy?
How crisis intervention help to drug addiction recovery?

How crisis intervention help to drug addiction recovery?
Exploring Nursing Careers: Which One is Right for You?

Exploring Nursing Careers: Which One is Right for You?
How to Take Care of Breast Implants after Surgery

How to Take Care of Breast Implants after Surgery
Marriage & Mental Health: How To Find A Healthy Balance When Planning Your Wedding

Marriage & Mental Health: How To Find A Healthy Balance When Planning Your Wedding
Skills to Be Successful in Health Care

Skills to Be Successful in Health Care
What is the importance of basic life support?

What is the importance of basic life support?
5 Facts That Will Help You Understand Binge Eating Disorder

5 Facts That Will Help You Understand Binge Eating Disorder
4 Signs of a Quality Eating Disorder Treatment Center

4 Signs of a Quality Eating Disorder Treatment Center
Red roses and burning candle over black background — Stock Image

What to Do When a Loved One Passes Away at Home