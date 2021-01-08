5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery

Close

Earlier this year, The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) conducted a survey and discovered that almost 50% of respondents said that they would be open to getting their first plastic surgery in the near future.

But if we go back a mere 6 years, a similar 2014 survey found that only 17% of those surveyed would consider plastic surgery, and 49% were categorically against the idea.

That's a massive shift in attitudes in less than a decade. So, what has changed? Why are so many more people open to getting plastic surgery these days?

1. The Daily Zoom Calls

COVID-19 has forced millions of people to work from home, which has also forced them to look at their own faces on Zoom every morning. Every video call is a chance to stare at the top half of your body and obsess over the parts that you don't love. By Day 30, you start to ask yourself if it's time to increase your breast size or get a nose job.

You're not alone. The plastic surgery industry has experienced a bit of a mini-boom during COVID-19.

2. The Quarantine 15

These plastic surgery clinics are also being flooded with calls from people looking to schedule a body contouring treatment or a liposuction procedure.

Public gyms are closed. Everyone is stress eating. Nobody is motivated to look good because nobody is going anywhere. This is all combining to create a social phenomenon called The Quarantine 15.

Not unlike the infamous Freshman 15, this weight gain is also brought on by a massive lifestyle shift. So if you're struggling with your waistline, you're not alone.

3. Millennials Want to Stay Young Forever

You're waiting for the signs of ageing to actually show up on your face? Ok Boomer.

Plastic surgery numbers are on the rise among Millennial-aged people, and many of them consider it a preventative step.

People under the age of 34 are now having more cosmetic surgery procedures than people from the 51-64 age group. They accounted for 25% of all plastic surgery patients in the year 2018, and those numbers are not expected to slow down.

4. Celebrity Openness

Another big part of the societal shift in attitudes has come from A-list actors and celebrities.

In previous generations, we would see celebs downplay (or lie about) any procedures that they may have had. Now, however, megastars like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian speak very openly and candidly about the work that they've had done.

5. Better Technology and Better Results

One of the things that used to scare people away from cosmetic surgery was fear of the recovery process.

Take liposuction, for example. Twenty years ago, the procedures were not nearly as gentle as they are today. In today's modern age, micro-cannulas are used and the fat is liquefied. This means easy extraction, with no pain or bruising.

Plastic surgery is no longer reserved for the rich and famous. Regular people with regular jobs are now getting boob jobs and liposuctions every single day. The technology is more accessible and affordable, while also leading to better results.

So, if you're thinking about a procedure, you might have to get on a waiting list!

