The Benefits of Wearing a Facial Mask During the COVID-19 Pandemic

As we head into another winter season, many people worry about the second wave of COVID-19. The wintertime is also flu season, and thousands of people will be affected by the common cold. It's easy to forget that the flu can also be dangerous, and many people end up in the hospital from the flu virus. Health experts encourage people to get a flu shot this year to prevent overcrowding in hospitals since there will also likely be many COVID-19 patients to treat.

Scientists and health experts worldwide are also encouraging the public to wear facial coverings. There are many different types of masks - cloth, cotton, and high-tech surgical masks reserved for people working on the front lines and in healthcare. These items help lower the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, and they're also being hailed as effective tools to help put an end to the virus entirely. There are so many practical reasons for wearing a facial mask right now. Let's explore some of the pertinent advantages.

You Might be Contagious and Not Know It

You've probably heard that some people who carry the COVID-19 virus don't know that they're infected because they're asymptomatic. The only way to know for certain if you have the virus or not is to get tested. However, if you're unable to do that, your best bet is to wear a facial mask. Even if you believe you're healthy, the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) both strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask whenever they're in public. Without a facial covering, you might unknowingly spread the virus to someone vulnerable, who is more likely to become very ill if infected by the COVID-19 virus.

You Will Protect Other People

By wearing a mask, you're shielding others from your respiratory droplets - which spread the virus from person to person. Facial masks block the droplets from escaping into other people's airflow, keeping any potentially harmful germs within the confines of your facial covering.

You Will Take Care of Yourself

Wearing facial coverings is a two-way street: you're protecting others from your respiratory droplets, and they're protecting you from the same. By wearing a mask in public, you're also protecting yourself from accidentally inhaling any harmful particles in the air.

Where to Purchase Your Facial Masks

If you're a healthcare professional, the masks you wear to work are different from the everyday, regular type of facial covering people wear to public places, such as the grocery store or pharmacy. Medical masks are made with heavy-duty material and should be reserved for those working in hospitals and frontlines.

However, you can order custom printed masks online for your typical daily routine. Consider ordering several masks to last throughout the season. You can design each one differently with unique, personalized graphics. After all, you'll want to diversify your facial covering aesthetic because you'll be wearing one every day!

It's a good idea to stock up on masks now because no one is sure when and if another lockdown will occur. Masks seem to be here to stay, at least for a few more months, so prepare yourself.

