The BEST Sign Materials for Promoting Your Business

Close

Having good signs is one of the first things you'll need when setting up your business, as they are an affordable and straightforward way to show people your brand. There are several different types of signs made from other materials, though, so choosing the right style for the job is necessary. Here are a few of the things you should be thinking about when selecting your next sign.

How often will you need to repair or replace it?

Signs that are mounted for a significant amount of time will naturally incur wear and tear, as well as unforeseen damage. If you're looking for a sign that will be outdoors for several months or years, then the metal will be your best choice, with aluminum being the most resistant to rust. If your sign becomes damaged, investigate whether your supplier will provide repair or replacement services, as this will save you from buying a new one.

UV exposure

The impact that exposure to the sun will have on your sign may be something you haven't considered, but you need to be aware of it. When mounting your sign, you need it to be in a place where people will see it, and the sun will help ensure it's clearly illuminated. The issue is that prolonged exposure to the sun will make your design fade over time, so a decision needs to be made when choosing where to hang your sign. If your sign is in the sun for significant parts of the day, consider getting UV protection, which will last longer.

Popular materials for your sign

Aluminum

Of all materials you can choose for your sign, aluminum is most likely one of the most popular. It's lightweight for metal, making it easier to transport and mount, and being robust and able to handle the elements better than many other metals. It's also relatively cost-effective and can be recycled when you're finished with it. The only real downsides are that aluminum is prone to dents and can reflect the light, making the design difficult to see.

PVC foam

Foam board signs are fantastic for people that need a lightweight and cost-effective sign, with this being one of the cheapest options available: https://www.printmoz.com/foam-board-printing. These signs are easy to transport, and due to their cost, they are great for making multiple versions at once for a one-off event where a more expensive sign would be an overkill. PVC isn't as durable as other materials, so it wouldn't be the best choice for a sign you want to mount for a significant amount of time.

Acrylic

Also known as plexiglass, this is another prevalent choice for signs and is very useful because it can be made completely transparent, allowing you to see the surface behind it. Acrylic signs are often used indoors at reception, or on walls to show the name of a room or directions. It's also water-resistant and won't rust, so it's still ideal to be used outside. The material is heavy, though, and will need to be mounted securely, and any damages will be expensive to repair.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare