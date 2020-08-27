Where to Buy Proxies from Specific Location

Close

People want online anonymity for many reasons. Perhaps you would like to avoid those annoying ads that keep coming up after you browse a similar product. Or you would like to access certain websites anonymously to enjoy internet freedom.

Whatever it is, online anonymity is essential, especially in this era, where your online activities and privacy are always at risk.

Proxies from specific locations help to boost your online anonymity. This means every time you browse the internet using such proxies, your real IP address is masked. Proxies can make it look like you are accessing the internet from that specific location.

For example, people from China are barred from accessing social media. However, they can buy Vietnam proxies and use them to access social media platforms.

But What are Proxies?

Proxies can be likened to a friend who handles your online requests, helping you to remain unseen. They are intermediaries between you and the internet. When you use a proxy, all your online requests first go through the proxy server before reaching your target website.

For example, when you browse the internet, the proxy receives your request and assigns a new IP address in order to hide yours. The proxy also uses the new IP to forward the response back to you.

There are many kinds of proxies; those attached to a real physical location and others that come from a data center network. In this article, we will look at Vietnam proxies and where to buy them.

Vietnam Proxies

These are proxies with IP addresses from Vietnam. This simply means when you browse the internet, your IP address will be masked, making it appear as if you are browsing from Vietnam.

Vietnam is among countries with strict internet use in the world. So why would you want to use Vietnam proxies?

How Can You Use Vietnam Proxies?

Hide IP Address

As with many other location-based proxies, Vietnam proxies mask your real IP address. This works very well to protect your online identity.

For example, let's say you are a US blogger, and you would like to access a website in Vietnam. Using your real IP will get you blocked because an IP is an online identification number. But buying a proxy with a Vietnam IP address will give you a new identity, which is less suspicious.

Access Geo-Blocked Content

The internet restrictions in Vietnam do not allow people outside the country to access any content inside the country. Be it internet content or Vietnamese shows on Netflix.

If you are a Vietnamese living abroad and would like to watch shows from your country, you will need Vietnam proxies. They can help you bypass these restrictions and access any content as if you were in your home country.

Web Scraping

Web scraping is the process of retrieving useful information from websites using scraping software. In business, web scraping is very crucial because the scraped data can give insights to drive business growth.

For businesses that are interested in the Vietnam market, web scraping can help in market research. It can help to understand the clientele, business culture, current opportunities, challenges, and so on.

Ad Verification

Global companies invest a lot of money in online marketing. It is, therefore, important to verify that online ads reach the targeted regions and in the right form.

Vietnam proxies can help to verify ads displayed in Vietnam are correct, and they look as they should.

So, Where Can You Buy Vietnam Proxies?

Even though the country is known to have strict internet regulations, it is totally legal to have a Vietnamese IP address. There are, therefore, many proxy providers who offer proxies with Vietnamese IP addresses.

Below is a highlight of some of the top Vietnam proxy providers.

Oxylabs: Oxylabs has global proxy coverage. They have proxy servers in every country and city in the world.

Blazing Proxies: Blazing Proxies has proxies from 9 countries, including Vietnam. This provider allows you to choose which of the available countries you want your proxies to in.

Prem Proxy: This provider has both free and paid Vietnamese SOCKS proxies. They currently have a list of 72 SOCKS proxies to choose from.

Geo Anonymous Proxies: They offer highly anonymous proxies that are geolocated. You simply register in their user portal and add the country you would like your proxies to be in.

Proxy Bonanza: Proxybonanza offers IP addresses from different countries. They have 107 locations to choose from, including Vietnam.

Conclusion

Vietnam has highly restricted and censored internet policies in the world. The government imposes heavy punishment on people who conduct online activities without complying with their policies. As a matter of fact, bloggers have been jailed in the last few years.

Vietnam proxies can help you avoid identity leakage by concealing your real identity. They can also help you access censored content and geo-blocked websites.

