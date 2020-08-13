Baby Boomers More Likely to Suffer From Depression Than Other Generations

Close

(Photo : Adibe Images)

Baby Boomers are, on average, more likely to be suffering from depression than the typical American. Approximately 14 percent of Boomers are currently being treated for depression, whereas 11 percent of Americans across all generations are being treated for the condition.

Eleven percent of Gen Xers reported that they are suffering from depression, while just 7 percent of Millennials suffer from the condition, according to a survey.

So, Baby Boomers are more prone to suffering from depression than any other generation, but why is this?

Well, many Baby Boomers struggle to maintain active social lives, especially if they don't have any close family members or friends who they are regularly interacting with.

Living in Senior Housing can sometimes help, as Boomers have fellow residents to socialize with. However, in many cases, residents of Senior Living Facilities can feel isolated depending on how outgoing they are and the effort the home makes to help its residents socialize.

Unsurprisingly, feeling isolated and not having anyone to talk to or connect with can make you more prone to developing depression, so this is unquestionably one of the main reasons why depression is more prevalent among Boomers.

As we enter our later years, it is easy to feel that we've already lived out our best years and feel like the future looks bleak in comparison. While this definitely isn't true, many Boomers do feel like this - at least on some days - which can understandably make them feel down and depressed.

Lastly, suffering from a chronic illness, especially a particularly painful or unpleasant one, can make it feel like life isn't worth living. Again, the link between this and depression is easy to see.

How To Tackle Depression

Maintain a Positive Mental Attitude

The simplest and most effective way to tackle depression is to try as hard as possible to maintain a positive mental attitude and a positive outlook on your life. Boomers still have plenty to live for, and retirement can be the most enjoyable season of your life, so think about what you enjoy and pursue that.

Make Sure You're Having Regular Human Interaction

Try to get out more and make sure you're having regular human interaction, even if it's just a quick chat with the mailman or a cashier. You can also try to make new friends, or even reconnect with your old friends.

You may also want to consider joining a club about your passion or hobby, which will allow you to make friends with other people who share your interests. They may also be Boomers, but it's also possible to make friends with people who are older or younger than you.

Stay Active

Physical activity is one of the best ways to battle depression. Baby Boomers who add just 5 to 10 minutes of regular exercise a few days a week can expect to see a positive impact on depression, and anxiety. Exercise also helps Baby Boomers get better sleep, and as a result, it can help boost your general feeling of well-being.

Anti-Depression Medications

If you can't kick depression by making lifestyle changes, there are medications available for treating the condition. Only use these with your doctor's recommendation.

If you're not a Boomer and want to help improve seniors' mental health, try to be as friendly and sociable as possible when interacting with them.

TL, DR

● Baby Boomers are considerably more prone to developing depression than members of any other generation.

● One in 7 or about 14 percent of Boomers suffer from depression, which compares to the national US average of 11 percent.

● There are many reasons for this, including the fact that Boomers are far more likely to be lonely and feel isolated than younger Americans.

● Another reason is Boomers feeling like they have nothing to live for, especially if they don't have children or are alone from a romantic perspective.

● The best way to fight off depression is to open up to other people and try to maintain a positive outlook for the future.

