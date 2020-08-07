What Does Back To School From Home Look Like For Parents: Are Renovations Upon Us?

Close

As we near fall, school preparation is a little different this year. In March, 300 million children students experienced upheaval of their regular school routine. Even with the C.D.C. calling for schools to reopen safely, the plan varies widely district to district, with some only offering virtual, some only in-person and some a hybrid of both.

In the spring, with little warning, parents made due with whatever space they could utilize for working from home and homeschooling, but as we head into fall, if you're planning to do virtual schooling, you might want to designate a home office for everyone.

Ariane Lucas, owner of Tustin-based Clutter Nanny, a professional organizing service, told The Orange County Register, that children will need a designated space with organization and privacy. She suggests creating a space in the child's bedroom with a desk and room for a computer or tablet. The more of a distraction-free environment you can create, the better.

Of course, if you're working from home, you're probably doing videoc onferencing calls at least on a weekly basis, if not more, and you'll need your own space so that you don't distract kids, and they don't hop on your Zoom company calls.

Designating a home office for yourself, or for you and your partner, is a wise move, both for sanity and for resale value. According to HomeLight's Q2 Top Agent Insights survey, building a home office costs an average of $12,000, but homeowners will recoup 87 percent of that on resale, and with low inventory and super low rates, if you decide to sell sooner rather than later, a home office might just make the difference in attracting buyers to your listing because so many people are working from home permanently.

The fun of having a designated home office is in having a space that shows your personality (and trust us, your co-workers are checking out your background). According to Architectural Digest, studies show that the color blue stirs up creativity, red boosts attention to detail, and a pop of green can put you in an imaginative mood.

3 tips for making your home office work for you from HomeLight

1. Remove bulky furniture: To feel less confined and more organized, get rid of anything you don't need. In a home office, the most important furniture is a desk and a chair, so find the ones that work for you comfort- and style-wise.

2. Turn a larger room into functional spaces: If the room seems a little big after you've whittled down the furniture, parse it up into spaces you can use. Maybe one side is a desk and chair and the other has a couch and sitting table to relax in. Use area rugs to make the spaces feel distinct.

3. Use mirrors to create light and space: This is a particularly good trick if the room is on the smaller side because mirrors create the illusion of more space. And if you choose the right one, it can add a lot of personality to any room, not to mention serve as a good tool for checking your look before you hop on a videoconferencing call.

Here is a little extra visual inspiration for your home office goals and for your kids' virtual learning spaces.

