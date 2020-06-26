How to Choose a Registered Agent Service

Close

When you start a business in any of the states, hiring a registered agent service will provide you with several benefits. One of the most important is that you will never miss any important correspondence from the state, IRS, or service of process (legal documents).

You will also be certain that your privacy will be protected since all public records will reflect the address of your registered agent, instead of your home or business address.

Finally, you will have peace of mind to continue pursuing the growth of your business because you will be notified immediately of any important documents, legal procedures, or compliance deadlines that are received by your registered agents.

Is a registered agent necessary?

If you decide to be your business's registered agent, you will have to ensure that you are always at the address you have declared during daily office hours to receive documents. You will also have to ensure that you file these, and keep safe copies in case they are accidentally lost, stolen, or destroyed. Finally, you will have to ensure that you never forget any important deadlines.

If you want to concentrate on doing business, instead of worrying about all the above, here are a few noteworthy registered agent services that offer their services in most states.

ZenBusiness

The team of entrepreneurs at ZenBusiness is dedicated to helping others launch their business successfully. They offer various business packages, including the formation of an LLC. If you have an existing business, their registered agent services are affordable at $99 annually. If you don't want to ever worry about compliances, they have a Worry-Free Compliance guarantee at $149. At ZenBusiness, if you do your LLC formation with them, they offer you the first year of registered agent services at no cost.

Northwest

Northwest has been offering registered agent and business formation services since 1998. They are experienced and have excellent phone and email support. All documents received by them are scanned and kept online safely for you, while you are reminded of deadlines. Their registered agent service charge is $125 per year, but if you form your LLC or Corporation through them, they do not charge for the first year.

Incfile

Another high-quality registered agent service that has reasonable prices is Incfile. Incfile is a provider of various business services, including LLC formations. Their website is extremely user friendly and there is a learning center, packed with useful information for you. Their registered agent services cost $119 annually, but you do get the first year free if you form your LLC or Corporation with them.

Harbor Compliance

Harbor Compliance is another registered agent service that is known for its customer support. They do same-day document scanning and delivery, have an easy dashboard to navigate and have useful compliance guides and whitepapers online to make your life easier. They offer their services in multiple states and their registered agent fee is $99 per year. Pay up-front for several years and you get a discounted price.

Incorp

At Incorp, you can be sure that all your business formation and compliance services will be met as they have served hundreds of thousands of customers since 1998. They charge $99 annually, but if you purchase their services for 5 years, you will save $160. They promise to absorb any transfer fees and to match any lower prices than theirs.

Rocket Lawyer

Backed by Google Ventures, Rocket Lawyer is a business formation service, registered agent service and has partnerships with experienced legal professionals. Their registered agent services cost $149 a year, but they have the option of a $49.95 monthly plan for legal services. If you subscribe to this, you get the first year of registered agent services for free.

LegalZoom

At $159 a year, LegalZoom is the most expensive of the companies discussed here, but they are very experienced registered agents service. They also offer a wide range of other useful business services and have an informative website.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare