(Photo : How Technology is Changing the Future of Medical Education)

Modern technology has changed the lives of people around the world in ways that no one could have predicted. Many people are seemingly tethered to their mobile phones; after all, smartphones are our cameras, contact lists, banks, telephones, and source of news and entertainment in one neat little package.

Various industries and investors pour billions of dollars into technological developments every year - among these, and perhaps one of the most widely impactful, includes the advancements in the healthcare industry. Since 2015, more than $80 billion has been invested into health tech itself. A lot has been written about digital interventions in providing health care and boosting productivity, but one specific sector of the healthcare industry that should not be overlooked is that of medical education.

While the opportunity to study medicine and train to become a licensed physician exists around the world, this education is not always readily accessible and there are often further barriers to entry beyond the standard academic record and financial situation.

This is where digital education comes into play: in moving foundational science courses online, doors suddenly open for those who may not have previously had the opportunity to travel to a medical campus, who learn best in a flexible, non-traditional setting, or who simply prefer online learning to a brick-and-mortar classroom. Virtual reality and augmented reality have been on the scene for years; 3D Anatomy computer models make it possible for students to get a closer and more complete look at the human body than they would when starting first with cadavers (though of course, learning with cadavers is also necessary as part of a future physician's training). Even in pre-COVID-19 times, making use of disruptive technology to increase educational capacity was already part of the industry discourse. In the midst of a global pandemic, we're seeing just how valuable and important having this flexibility and online-first education can be.

Imagine what the expansion and normalization of online-first learning could have on medical education worldwide... Actually, you don't have to imagine much: the technology already exists and is utilized in many industries: Skillshare has online classes on topics such as illustration, photography, design, and more; Udemy has courses on topics ranging from information technology and software to music; the list goes on and on. This approach to learning and teaching and learning medicine also already exists: Lecturio, an digital medical education resource designed based on learning science, is an industry leader.

But what makes for a successful online learning experience? In medical education, this includes content and tools that allow students to learn, review, test, and take a deeper look at the standard processes of the human body. This often manifests itself in the form of video lectures, question banks ("Qbanks") consisting of board exam-style patient-centered vignettes and multiple choice questions, retention quizzes, graphics, articles, interactive models, study schedules, and/or digital clinical case simulations.

Furthermore, online learning tools don't have to exclusively be used away from the classroom. Implementing teaching methods that take advantage of and encourage students to use online learning tools can also lead to higher retention and more productive learning. A "flipped classroom" is a blended learning approach in which students watch video content or read about a topic prior to attending the related class. Perhaps most importantly, the analytics and progress tracking available with such online platforms allows instructors to easily identify areas in which a student might need to review or in which the information needs to be more clearly explained. Students can also use this on their own, to focus their own study sessions and to make sure they are prepared for licensing exams when the time comes. Universities worldwide are adopting such models and tools to increase their educational capacity in a digital-first world.

As is true for any other industry, online-first learning in the medical education field is certainly not without its critiques. Just having all of these tools at our fingertips does not automatically mean that someone who uses them to study will end up becoming a world-renown surgeon. This takes years of in-person practice, dedication to studies and the practice of medicine. However, coupled with internet access that is more and more widely available, it does mean that more people now have the chance to become that surgeon, to save that life, and to bring quality healthcare to people and places it doesn't always reach.

