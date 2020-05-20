How You Can Treat Sports Injuries with Alternative Medicines | Baker Street Funding

Close

Depending on the severity of your sports injury, you may not need surgery. Indeed, you may not even need to go back to hospital after your initial diagnosis. There are plenty of tried and true methods outside the generic medical industry that can help you recover.

Focusing on recovery isn't only about physical recovery. There is also the need to recover mentally-or, at the very least, stay in good mental health during recovery. And it does surprise some to learn that after suffering a sports injury, your mental health can also take a hit.

3 alternative medicine options to treat sports injuries

For minor injuries, sports doctors often recommend rest, ice, compression and elevation. They may also recommend some physical therapy sessions. However, in this day and age you have many options. These include acupuncture, dry needling, chiropractic care, laser treatments, and yoga therapy.

We're going to look at three of the more popular alternatives:

1. Acupuncture

Acupuncture has become increasingly popular as a way of reducing pain. Especially among runners and athletes because of its effective and fast-acting pain relief. It can be used to treat injuries to the knees, ankles, neck and shoulder.

2. Chiropractic care

Chiropractors are trained in the treatment and rehabilitation of sports injuries. Many Olympic teams now have a chiropractor in their medical team.

Chiropractors can treat: knee injuries, rotator cuff and shoulder impingement syndromes, lower back pain, muscle strains, neck pain, and recurrent muscles tears to just name a few.

3. Yoga Therapy

Yoga therapy is a mix of physical therapy and yoga; something that has been practiced for a long time in India, and is slowly making its way into the West.

Yoga therapy has been shown to effectively treat chronic back pain, as well as improve grip strength for those suffering from carpal-tunnel syndrome, and reduce pain for other ailments like sprains and strains.

How to take care of your mental health while you recover

When recovering from a sports injury, especially one that sidelines you, it's vital that you take care of your mental health.

3 mental skills you can develop to combat sports injuries

Here are three things you should do to keep in good mental health.

1. Be optimistic

Don't get hung up on what you can't do. Think about your recovery, and how good you'll feel when you get back out on the field.

2. Set realistic and clear goals

Most athletes are goal-orientated people: when injured don't push yourself, instead set small, realistic goals that will help in your recovery. But that won't put you at risk of worsening your injury or slowing down your recovery.

3. Accept help and support

This is imperative. Helping yourself is obviously good and necessary, but no elite athlete gets to the top alone. You should have a coach, therapist, guide or sports psychologist to help you stay grounded and realistic during your recovery period.

Treating sports injuries with alternative medicine

Taking care of your mental health isn't alternative medicine. But for now, acupuncture, yoga therapy and chiropractic care are still considered as such. When recovering from a sports injury it's always important to do as much as you can to take care of yourself. But also, it's important to let others around you help, because you don't need to recover on your own.

