Creative and Healthy Ways to Enjoy the Outdoors During the Pandemic

Feeling like you've been cooped up in the house for way too long? While it's still very necessary for Americans to remain at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, being stuck indoors for long periods of time can have some adverse health effects. Fortunately, you don't have to let cabin fever set in and get the best of you emotionally. Simply try some of these safe outdoor activities to get some sunlight, fresh air, and a more positive outlook on life.

Sit on Your Front Porch

If you happen to have a home with a sizeable front porch, why not take advantage of it? As long as you keep a safe distance from others, this can be a quick and easy way to get outside and boost your mood. You can lounge in a chair, drink a cup of tea, read a book, or simply watch the activity as it passes by your doorway.

Take the Dog for a Walk

Your pets still need to get their regular exercise in to remain healthy (and so do you). There's nothing wrong with taking your dog out for a walk during the pandemic. Just be sure to wear personal protective equipment like a face mask to reduce the chances of getting infected. You also want to keep a safe distance while walking through your neighborhood or in public places like the park. This is not only ideal to prevent spreading the coronavirus but is recommended to avoid unforeseen events like a dog bite.

Cookout in Your Yard

Switch things up a bit at mealtime by cooking out. Whether you have a full-blown outdoor kitchen or just a small grill you can throw some lean protein, veggies, and even fruit on the grill for some delicious and healthy recipes. You can even sit outside and enjoy the meal after it's prepared.

Start a Garden

Whether you prefer to grow flowers and plants or produce, you can easily start a garden in your backyard. Gardening is beneficial in a number of ways, especially during the pandemic. It can give you something constructive to do with your time, boost your mood, and it serves as a pretty decent form of exercise. While it can take a few months before you start to see the fruits of your labor, there's nothing like the rewarding feeling of producing something with your own two hands.

Do Some Yard Work

This may not be your idea of fun, but completing yard work is a healthy and productive way to spend time outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic. You can cut the grass, put down grass seeds, pull weeds, trim the hedges and trees, clean the gutters, or start an outdoor home improvement project like building a patio, deck, or pond to add curb appeal to your home.

Exercise Outdoors

When you've got a lot of time on your hands and the only place you're allowed to be is in the home, it can be easy to fall into a sedentary lifestyle. This is horrible for your physical and mental health. A great way to stay active while enjoying some fresh air would be to exercise outside. Other than walking or jogging, you can practice yoga on your patio, or take some of your exercise equipment outside and burn some serious calories.

Spend Time with the Kids

If you have children at home who are sheltering in place with you, you can get everyone outside for some fun in the sun (or the night skies). Allow the kids to take toys outside and play, plan a backyard camping trip, or grab the projector, a big sheet, some comfy pillows, and some healthy snacks and watch movies under the stars.

Though the best place for everyone to remain until the coronavirus pandemic has slowed is in the home, that doesn't mean you have to feel trapped. As you can see from above, you can lift your spirits, get exercise, improve your health, and find fun and productive things to do just outside your front or back door.

