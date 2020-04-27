How Is Artificial Intelligence Benefiting the Healthcare Industry?

Close

The healthcare industry is one which is both vital and profitable. A lot of companies have developed tech and medicine over the years which has led to growth and improved healthcare for many people around the world. One of the technological advances that is rapidly improving the healthcare industry is artificial intelligence.

In this article, we are going to look at some of the ways that AI is benefiting the healthcare industry around the world. Keep reading if this is something that you are interested in.

What Is Artificial Intelligence?

If you are not familiar with artificial intelligence, then you should know this involves the creation of machines that can react and work like humans. Not only can AI recognise speech, but it can also plan, learn and more. This kind of technology has been majorly improving over the years and is now really coming into its own.

Bionic Limbs

One of the main areas to really benefit from AI within the healthcare industry is the world of bionic arms and prosthetic limbs. In 2020, AI technology can power bionic arms that have been created from 3D printers and many people have already benefited from this. Initiatives such as Rewired and Open Bionics have recently seen large investments from people like Tej Kohli and F1's Williams Advanced Engineering Group who see the potential for this technology.

Saving Time

Another way that artificial intelligence is benefiting the healthcare industry is through the time that is saved thanks to this technology. Many doctors and healthcare professionals around the world are run off their feet due to understaffing. With AI technology, these professionals are able to let the machines do the work that they can, and this gives them more time to focus on other aspects of their roles. This has had a direct impact on this profession.

Increased Accuracy

Finally, artificial intelligence allows physicians to make the right calls with more information at their fingertips. While all medical professionals are trained to a very high standard, it isn't always possible to diagnose a patient until there is more information available. Artificial intelligence allows for a diagnosis to be much more accurate and to be completed in a much shorter time. This can only be beneficial for those who are experiencing health conditions and need an answer from a reliable source.

Final Thoughts

Artificial intelligence has the power to improve many industries and has done so already. The healthcare industry can always do with a boost in order to save lives and make things easier for those who work in it. With increased accuracy, bionic technology powered by AI and more time to spend on important matters, the healthcare industry is improving day by day.

Make sure to keep an eye on artificial intelligence as this technology is set to become a larger part of our lives as the years go on and the tech involved improves.

