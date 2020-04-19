Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Things that Doctors Don't Tell You

Eric Hamilton
Apr 19, 2020
One popular question that people ask is, why do doctors have bad handwriting? There are unfounded beliefs that they mostly don't want patients to see their prescriptions.

While this is untrue, and with the use of technology to print out prescriptions, doctors remain notoriously good at keeping some information away from patients.

A medical practice requires discretion over some matters, while other issues are left unsaid to the patients deliberately. Here are some of the things a doctor may hide from their patient.

You may not need that test.

For the sake of the patient's safety, doctors recommend tests to ensure that they do not miss anything regarding your health.

Some of the most overused procedures include MRIs, stress tests, and CT scans. While 

these tests may seem unnecessary, it is better safe than sorry.

Did you know that your doctor gets rewarded if you sign up for a clinical trial?

X-rays still carry a cancer threat.

Gamma rays and X-rays can kickstart cancer. However, doctors have general guidelines for safe exposure of patents.

However, a majority of cancer cases are still as a result of exposure to X-rays. The radiation poses a threat to unborn babies, with pregnant mothers likely to give birth to children with cancer.  

Also, other medications may carry a cancer threat. For instance, some blood pressure medicines may cause breast cancer because they keep cells from dying. These cells may become cancerous.

Vaccines can fail

Vaccines fail because of mutation. With time, bacteria become resistant to the vaccines developed. Vaccines strengthen viruses.

Malaria, Whooping Cough, and Hepatitis B have developed over time, demanding further improvements on the vaccines.

Prescribing a Placebo pill

A doctor spends less time prescribing you a pill rather than explaining to you why you don't need that drug - making their work easier.

Prescription of ineffective pills is prevalent due to many patients having vague symptoms, which would mostly be psychological.

Suboxone and its Dangers

Suboxone is a drug used to treat opiate addiction. It has side effects that a doctor might not mention.

Coming out of the use of suboxone medication may lead to suboxone withdrawal. Addiction may occur to a patient during the process of mediation.

Suboxone consists of Buprenorphine and Naloxone. When taken over a long time, they cause physical dependence.

Suboxone has both long-term and short-term effects on a patient.

The long-term effects include:

  • Decreased ability to concentrate

  • Respiratory system damage

  • Hypoxia

  • Insomnia and restlessness

  • Damage to the heart and respiratory

When used over a long time, the body develops a tolerance to the drug. In turn, the patient has to increase the intake of the drug, which increases the chances of addiction.

Some people mix alcohol and Suboxone - a hazardous and lethal practice. Both act as central nervous system depressants.

Another primary reason why Suboxone abuse is on the rise is that patients can access prescription drugs from family and friends. Without controlled usage, one can easily get addicted.

Mixing Suboxone with other drugs

Suboxone should not be combined with anti-anxiety and insomnia drugs. When mixed, they can lead to unconsciousness, lack of coordination, respiratory failure, and even death.

Using Suboxone with any other depressant could lead to harmful effects.

Conclusion

The proper use of medication is dependent on the doctor's direction. If a doctor withholds information, the consequences may be costly to the health of the patient.

Suboxone addiction could be as a result of doctors not giving sufficient information on proper usage of the drug. Patients should seek further clarification on proper medicinal use, concerning diet and dosage.

