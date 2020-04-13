How college students can support their mental health

Close

The secrets of well-being for students: how to feel better in college

According to statistics, 3 of 10 students have struggled with anxiety or depression during the last two weeks and 1 in 3 experiences constant stress. Moreover, 1 in 20 students has thought about committing suicide in the last year. Such terrifying numbers are based on overload, sleepless nights, piles of writing assignments and exams preparation. Even though nowadays students have an option to get help with assignment by ordering a paper or use other online educational tools, their mental health and well-being have become the main source of concerns for college administration.

How to feel stress-relieved in college

Leaving high school and entering college is always filled with a variety of emotions, from the excitement of freedom to anxiety before the unknown. Newbies feel great pressure and responsibility and it often leads to stress and even mental health disorders. If you feel this way, you need to try to get rid of stress triggers yourself or ask for help. Here is what you can do:

1. Delegate a part of your homework. Of course, you need to study hard and absorb as much material as possible to become a qualified specialist in the future. However, there may be situations when you feel that your head is ready to explode if you do one more task. To feel better and keep your mental health safe, you can delegate your papers or other assignments to special online services. To find ones, you can look through essay pro reviews or check the speedypaper review and based on the feedback choose the one that fits more;

2. Talk to your group mates. Do they experience the same problems? How do they cope with stressful situations? If you find someone who experiences the same as you and understand that you are not the one, together you can find a solution or at least feel better about this. Be open and keep communication with your parents and friends, share your concerns and ask for their support and advice;

3. Get professional help. If you feel anxious or depressed and you cannot cheer yourself up, maybe the problem is more serious than you thought. Many colleges provide counseling services and health support so you can have a talk with a psychologist and take measures if necessary. You should not be afraid to take this step, as first, it is anonymous and secondly, this is your health so you should take it seriously;

4. Make the right conclusions. You should understand that college is time for growth, getting new knowledge and self-development but you are not expected to know everything or apply the received information immediately. It is absolutely normal to feel difficulties and pressure, you just need to find a way to cope with it not letting it transform into depression;

5. Manage your stress. Sport is the first thing that can save you from blowing out. To avoid negative thoughts, go to the gym, eat healthily, try to sleep at least 8 hours a day and get rid of unnecessary academic burdens. Limit alcohol assumption and take care of yourself!

College may be really tough and there is a risk of new stress and problems with your mental health. Being ready for this and receiving support from your friends and relatives, you can avoid its negative impact and live your college years to the fullest.

