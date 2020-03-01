Sunday, March 01, 2020
It's Time to Get Help: 5 Top Signs You Should See a Therapist

Eric Hamilton
Mar 01, 2020
Have you been struggling with your mental health? 

If so, calm your mind and rest assured that you're not alone. In fact, 1 in 4 American adults suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder today. 

If you've found yourself in a place of darkness, this one's for you. We're uncovering five signs you should see a therapist today. It's time to see the light again -you owe it to yourself. 

1. You Have Difficulty Opening Up 

Even with close friends and family members, you find that you have a difficult time opening up. While it's sometimes easier to conceal your emotions, you're soon going to find yourself feeling incredibly overwhelmed in doing so. 

The good news is that many people find opening up to a therapist easier than doing so with friends and family. This person doesn't know you personally and is not going to judge your decisions or your feelings. 

Some people even find talking to an online counselor allows them to open up more. 

2. Nothing Else Is Working  

Have you tried other strategies but with little success? 

At the end of the day, you may feel that you've tried everything to help combat your negative feelings. This could be anything from exercising and consuming more nutritious food to cutting down your hours at work and even taking medication. 

If you've yet to have significant success with such strategies, it might be time to speak with a therapist. 

3. You Constantly Feel Overwhelmed  

Do your negative emotions cause you to feel overwhelmed on a routine basis? 

When your mind is unwell, even the most simple actions can feel overwhelming. This could be anything from taking a shower and showing up to work to keeping in touch with a parent or taking care of a pet. 

When your body and mind feel overwhelmed, it's nearly impossible to go about your usual day. Instead, you find yourself avoiding routine interaction and daily tasks. 

4. You Want to Improve Yourself 

At the end of the day, you find yourself longing to improve both yourself and your happiness levels. 

Remember, you owe it to yourself to be the best version of yourself possible. When you choose to speak with a therapist, you're taking a significant step to improving yourself as a person. 

If you're not yet ready to improve yourself, it might be difficult opening up to a therapist about your struggles. 

5. You Feel Desperate 

Despite how hard you try to be positive, it sometimes feels impossible to see the light at the end of the tunnel. 

In these moments, it's only natural to feel desperate for your overall condition to improve. You might even convince yourself that you'd be willing to try anything if it could mean a change for the better. 

If you're at this point, you owe it to yourself to speak with a therapist. 

Signs You Should See a Therapist 

Are you struggling to ask for help? 

Even when your mind is in a place of darkness, it can be incredibly difficult to accept that you need help. In fact, only 41 percent of Americans with a mental disorder report utilizing professional help. 

If this speaks to you, be sure to use these five signs you should see a therapist today to determine if you're ready. 

Did you find this article helpful? If so, keep browsing for more information on this topic.

