What Every Parent Needs to Know About Neurofeedback for ADHD

ADHD affects millions of individuals in the United States-the majority being children. What's more, is that it's three times more common among boys than girls.

A chronic condition can make it difficult for them to listen and follow through on tasks. As a result, they might find it difficult to concentrate in a classroom environment.

Fortunately, there are ways to treat ADHD. For example, there are medications that you can take that'll help with the symptoms. Biofeedback therapy is another option.

How does neurofeedback for ADHD work? Want to learn more? If so, be sure to read the rest of the post!

What is ADHD?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a complex brain disorder that affects attention and self-control.

Generally speaking, there are three types-predominantly inattentive ADHD, predominantly hyperactive-impulsive ADHD, and combined ADHD.

Symptoms vary depending on the category, however, most will experience trouble focusing or concentrating. They might also have a habit of interrupting others while they're talking.

Neurofeedback For ADHD: What Is It?

Neurofeedback is a type of biofeedback therapy that can help regulate your child's brain activity. Ultimately, the goal is to produce brave-wave patterns that are associated with focus.

Noninvasive, the treatment involves attaching electrodes to the head. Your child will then respond to certain stimuli. During that period, their brainwaves will be shown on a display.

What to Expect

Prior to the first session, your child's doctor will ask questions about their symptoms. From there, they'll attach electrodes to their head-these will be used to measure the electrical impulses in their brain.

It's important to note that there'll be no pain; the electrodes are only there to measure brain activity.

Once the session begins, the practitioner will be able to see a real-time display of your child's brain waves on a screen. During this period, they may be asked to play a video game or listen to music.

This will allow them to see how stimuli affect their brain activity.

Potential Side Effects

Neurofeedback is nonintrusive and safe-just like other types of biofeedback therapies. With that said, some people may experience side effects.

For example, an individual might feel mentally tired after a session. Some may also experience dizziness or nausea, especially if they've experienced head trauma.

How Much Does It Cost?

Neurofeedback therapy can be expensive. Depending on where you are, it can cost upwards of a few thousand dollars.

On top of that, it's generally not covered by insurance. When in doubt, check with your provider first before proceeding.

Treating ADHD With Neurofeedback Therapy

Hopefully, that gives you a better idea as to how neurofeedback for ADHD works. As you can see, it's all about monitoring your child's brain activity.

